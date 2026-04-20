Viltrox’s AF 35mm f/1.8 and 55mm f/1.8 Evo Primes Promise Nearly No Aberrations

Kate Garibaldi

Two camera lenses, one larger and one smaller, are floating above a white and blue gradient surface with a black background, giving the appearance of them hovering in space.

Viltrox has introduced two new additions to its Evo lineup: the AF 35mm f/1.8 Evo and AF 55mm f/1.8 Evo. Announced at NAB Show 2026 in Las Vegas, the lenses are available for both Sony FE mount and Nikon Z mount systems.

As the first APO lenses in the Evo series, both models are designed to deliver improved color accuracy, reduced chromatic aberration, and more consistent image quality while continuing Viltrox’s push toward a unified Photo to Cinema ecosystem.

A hand holding a Nikon digital camera with a 50mm lens against a blurred, light-colored background. The camera is viewed from above, showing its buttons and dials.
Viltrox AF 55mm f/1.8 Evo
A person’s hand holds a black Nikon mirrorless camera with a large lens, set against a blurred, warm brown background.
Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.8 Evo

A Dual Release Built Around APO Performance

At the core of both lenses is a precision apochromatic (APO) optical design that aligns red, green, and blue wavelengths onto the same focal plane. In practice, that means cleaner edges, reduced color fringing, and more consistent rendering in high-contrast scenes.

This approach is paired with extra-low dispersion and high-grade optical elements, allowing both lenses to maintain sharpness and tonal consistency from in-focus details to out-of-focus areas. The result is a more natural transition between sharp subjects and softly rendered backgrounds, something that benefits both still photography and video work.

Both lenses also pair this optical design with fast f/1.8 apertures, expanding their usability across a wide range of lighting conditions, from bright daylight to indoor and low-light environments.

A smiling child sits indoors holding a book next to a happy, fluffy dog. On the right, a golden retriever stands outdoors with its paws on a bush, looking playfully at the camera.

A woman wearing a wide-brimmed straw hat stands outdoors, with sunlight creating dappled patterns on her face. She has long dark hair, wears earrings, and looks directly at the camera with a calm expression.

A young woman in a light dress sits on grass, leaning against a tree in a sunlit garden, holding an open book and looking at the camera. Sunlight filters through the leaves, creating a peaceful atmosphere.

AF 35mm f/1.8 Evo: A Versatile Visual Storyteller

The Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.8 Evo is built as an all-around lens for storytelling, offering a 63° field of view that balances subject isolation with environmental context. Viltrox says that it is particularly well-suited to street photography, travel, and environmental portraits.

Its optical construction includes 13 elements in 10 groups, incorporating ED, HR, and UA elements to maintain edge-to-edge sharpness even on high-resolution sensors. The APO design further helps suppress chromatic aberration, preserving clean detail and accurate color in challenging lighting.

A tall, ancient pagoda stands in front of snow-covered mountains at night, with a sequence of red and white moon phases arcing across the dark sky above it.

A small succulent planted in a coconut shell planter and an upside-down glass hang by twine next to a blue and white patterned fabric outdoors.

Snow-capped mountains are reflected in a calm lake at sunset, with orange and pink clouds lighting the sky above rocky terrain and grassy land in the foreground.

Buy the Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.8 Evo new on B&HBuy the Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.8 Evo used on KEH.com

With a minimum focusing distance of about 13 inches (0.3 meters), the lens also supports close-up work, delivering detailed textures while maintaining consistent sharpness from near to far.

Weighing approximately 11.6 ounces (330 grams), the lens is compact enough for everyday carry while still offering a durable, all-metal build. Additional practical touches such as a rubber-sealed mount and a water- and smudge-resistant front element help it handle real-world shooting conditions.

Fast, responsive autofocus is driven by an STM stepping motor, designed to capture everything from fast-moving street scenes to spontaneous moments with accuracy and minimal noise.

AF 55mm f/1.8 Evo: A Natural Perspective with Refined Rendering

The Viltrox AF 55mm f/1.8 Evo takes a more natural perspective, making it a strong choice for portraits, still life, and detail-oriented compositions. Its 43° field of view offers realistic spatial rendering with a balanced sense of depth.

Like the 35mm, it features an APO optical design with 13 elements in nine groups, helping to suppress color fringing while maintaining consistent sharpness across the frame. The addition of specialized elements contributes to clean, high-resolution output, even when images are cropped or closely examined.

A fluffy dog with light brown and white fur lies on the floor under a concrete structure, looking out from the shadows into a beam of warm light.

Close-up of delicate light purple wildflowers with yellow centers, surrounded by green leaves and blurred greenery in the background, bathed in sunlight.

Buy the Viltrox AF 55mm f/1.8 Evo new on B&HBuy the Viltrox AF 55mm f/1.8 Evo used on KEH.com

A minimum focusing distance of nearly 17 inches (0.4 meters) adds flexibility for tighter compositions, while the fast f/1.8 aperture produces smooth, natural bokeh with gentle transitions between focus planes.

At approximately 12.9 ounces (365 grams), the lens remains lightweight while retaining a solid, all-metal construction. It also includes the same durability features, such as a sealed mount and protective front coatings for outdoor use.

STM-driven autofocus and physical controls, including an Fn button, click switch, and AF/MF toggle, provide intuitive handling for both photography and video workflows.

Close-up of a camera lens mount with a metallic ring, screws, and electronic contacts, showing detailed texture and a small orange alignment mark against a black background.

Close-up of a black camera lens showing detailed texture, focus ring, AF/MF switch, and "EVO" label, all set against a dark background.

A Cohesive Evo Prime Lineup

With the addition of the 35mm and 55mm models, Viltrox continues to build out a cohesive Evo prime trio alongside its existing 85mm option. The goal is a lightweight, consistent set of lenses covering core focal lengths, all sharing a similar design language and optical philosophy.

This consistency is particularly relevant for hybrid creators who want predictable rendering and handling across multiple focal lengths without switching between different systems.

A hand holding a black camera lens with visible focus and aperture markings, against a plain white background.

Expanding the Viltrox Ecosystem

The Evo lens launch is part of a larger showcase at NAB 2026, where Viltrox is presenting its expanding imaging ecosystem. Alongside these lenses, the company is highlighting its broader lineup, including cinema-focused tools such as the EPIC series, Raze lenses for the DJI Ronin 4D, and the NexusFocus adapter.

This wider ecosystem reflects Viltrox’s ambition to support creators across the full production pipeline, from capture through to final output.

A person wearing a blue cap and white shirt holds a Nikon camera, looking upward, with urban buildings and a blue sky in the background. The photo is taken from a low angle.

With the AF 35mm and 55mm f/1.8 Evo lenses, Viltrox continues to refine its approach to accessible, high-performance optics. By bringing APO design into fast f/1.8 primes and pairing it with lightweight construction and hybrid-friendly features, the company is positioning the Evo series as a practical solution for modern creators.

As hybrid shooting becomes the norm, lenses that can deliver consistent results across both photography and video are becoming less of a niche and more of a necessity.

Pricing and Availability

The new Evo lenses are expected to be available for Sony FE and Nikon Z mount systems with the AF 35mm f/1.8 Evo at $395, while the AF 55mm f/1.8 Evo is priced at $370. Viltrox notes that availability may vary by region, with additional retailer listings expected following their debut at NAB Show 2026.

Buy the Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.8 Evo new on B&HBuy the Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.8 Evo used on KEH.com

Buy the Viltrox AF 55mm f/1.8 Evo new on B&HBuy the Viltrox AF 55mm f/1.8 Evo used on KEH.com

Image credits: Viltrox

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