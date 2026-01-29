Godox’s New LEDs Are Colorful, Powerful, and Weather Resistant

Godox has expanded its professional Knowled lighting lineup with the introduction of the P600R Hard P4 and P1200R Hard P8 full-color LED panel lights. Designed for film, broadcast, and large-scale production environments, the new fixtures combine high-output RGB performance, pixel-level control, and weather-resistant construction aimed at demanding studio and on-location workflows.

Positioned as powerful yet highly controllable lighting tools, the P600R Hard P4 and P1200R Hard P8 are built to serve as both primary key lights and dynamic creative fixtures. With outputs reaching up to 161,000 lux at 3.3 feet (one meter) at 5600K and wide beam coverage, the panels target professionals working across narrative film, television, live events, and commercial production.

“What sets them apart is the control. High-saturation full-color panels with 4- and 8-pixel zones unlock advanced pixel mapping, dynamic effects, and precise light shaping—turning a powerful key light into a creative tool. From broadcast studios to concert stages, they give lighting designers the freedom to create movement, depth, and visual impact directly from the fixture,” Godox says.

High-Output Full-Color Performance

At the core of the new Knowled panels is a high-output RGB LED engine designed to deliver consistent brightness and accurate color reproduction. The P600R Hard P4 produces up to 73,200 lux at 3.3 feet (one meter), while the larger P1200R Hard P8 reaches up to 141,000 lux at the same distance, both measured at 5600K. Each fixture supports a wide color temperature range from 1800 to 10,000K, allowing seamless transitions between tungsten, daylight, and creative color looks.

Color accuracy remains a central focus, with the P600R Hard P4 rated at CRI 96 and TLCI 98, and the P1200R Hard P8 rated at CRI 97 and TLCI 98. Godox positions the panels as suitable for applications where consistent skin tone reproduction and color fidelity are critical, reducing the need for corrective work in post-production. Full RGB control enables use in HSI, RGBW, X-Y, and gel simulation modes, expanding their versatility beyond standard white-light applications.

Pixel Control, Effects, and Creative Flexibility

A defining feature of the new fixtures is pixel-level control. The P600R Hard P4 incorporates four independently addressable pixel zones, while the P1200R Hard P8 expands this capability to eight zones. This enables advanced pixel mapping, dynamic lighting effects, and precise control over gradients and movement directly from the fixture or via external control systems.

Both panels include 17 built-in effects modes, covering practical lighting simulations such as lightning, television flicker, welding, police lights, fireworks, and party effects. New candle and fire modes aim to deliver more realistic flame behavior, making the fixtures useful for narrative and atmospheric lighting without additional practical sources. Brightness can be adjusted smoothly from 0 to 100 percent using four selectable dimming curves: linear, S-curve, exponential, and logarithmic.

Adjustable Diffusion and Light Shaping

Godox has also introduced an adjustable diffusion system designed to speed up on-set workflows. This system allows users to shift the output from a harder, more directional beam to a softer, more cinematic quality within seconds, without swapping modifiers. As diffusion is adjusted, the fixture automatically compensates color temperature to maintain consistency.

“We know that speed matters on set, with the new ’adjustable diffusion system’, our users will be able to adjust the light from a hard, directional output to a soft, creamy, cinematic feel—in seconds, allowing a much faster workflow and eliminating downtime. The fixture will also automatically adjust the color temperature to compensate the change in diffusion,” Godox says.

The adjustable diffusion system can be controlled directly on the fixture or remotely via DMX, CRMX, or the Godox Knowled app. It is worth noting that Godox states that this diffusion system is not available for sale in the United States, though the core fixtures remain fully functional without it.

Professional Control and Connectivity

Both panels support a wide range of professional control options. Onboard controls allow direct adjustment, while wired and wireless protocols include DMX 512 with RDM, LumenRadio CRMX, and Ethernet-based Art-Net and sACN for complex lighting networks. Bluetooth connectivity enables wireless operation via the Godox Knowled app, and NFC functionality allows quick pairing by bringing a smartphone close to the fixture.

Firmware updates are handled through a USB port, ensuring long-term compatibility and feature updates. These options make the P600R Hard P4 and P1200R Hard P8 suitable for integration into broadcast studios, live production environments, and multi-fixture film sets.

Built for Studio and Location Use

Designed for real-world production conditions, both fixtures feature IP65-rated dust and water resistance, allowing operation in rain, high humidity, and outdoor environments. An active fan cooling system manages heat during sustained high-output operation, with selectable fan modes balancing cooling performance and noise levels.

The fixtures are powered via AC, accept 100 to 240 volts at 50 or 60 hertz, and include mounting hardware such as a U-bracket or yoke and safety cable. A growing accessory ecosystem supports customized rigging and positioning for a wide range of lighting setups.

“Built for real-world production, both fixtures feature IP65-rated weather protection, an advanced thermal management system for consistent output, and CRMX wireless control for seamless integration into professional lighting networks. Whether you’re shooting under the sun, in the rain, or on a high-pressure live show, these lights are designed to perform every time,” Godox says.

Both fixtures are positioned as high-output, full-color solutions for professional lighting environments, expanding the Knowled range with scalable options for studios, film productions, and live events.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox Knowled P600R Hard P4 RGB LED Light Panel is priced at $2,299 for the light-only version and $2,399 when bundled with a storage case, while the larger Godox Knowled P1200R Hard P8 RGB LED Light Panel is available for $3,890 for the panel alone or $3,990 with its storage case. Godox notes that, “Due to differences in VAT & tax rates, prices may vary in different regions. The adjustable diffusion is not available for sale in the U.S.”

Image credits: Godox