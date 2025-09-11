Godox’s New COB Light Promises 4K HMI Brightness Using Half the Power

Kate Garibaldi

A powerful studio light with the brand name “KNOWLED” emits a bright beam. The light is mounted on a metal stand against a gradient background that fades from dark blue to beige.

Godox has announced the MG4K, a powerful new lighting unit aimed at professional video productions and large studio environments.

The Godox Knowled MG4K Bi-color Chip-on-Board (COB) Light promises to deliver brightness comparable to a traditional 4K HMI while consuming only 2,000W of power, half the energy typically required. The unit weighs 22 pounds (10 kilograms) without the yoke, making it lighter and easier to rig than conventional 4K HMI fixtures while being IP65 weatherproof.

The MG4K’s 63mm light-emitting surface is designed as a near point-source, producing even illumination. When paired with a 15° reflector, Godox says it can achieve up to 36.7 times higher illuminance than its native output in open-face mode.

A KNOWLED MG4K light is shown under heavy rain, demonstrating its IP65 weather resistance. Water droplets are visible, highlighting the equipment’s durability in harsh environments. Text explains its performance in tough conditions.

A film set is illuminated by stage lights, with a crew filming a musician. Text explains the MG4K's ±100% green-magenta shift and adjustable color temperature from 2800K to 10,000K. A color tuning scale is shown.

Precision and Efficiency

The unit provides adjustable color temperatures from 2,800 to 10,000 K with ±100% Green/Magenta correction. Dimming is rated down to 0.1%, allowing precise brightness control for professional lighting setups. Godox highlights the MG4K’s high optical efficiency at 110 lm/W and its Advanced Blending Architecture, which minimizes energy loss and heat buildup during extended shoots.

A built-in cooling system improves heat dissipation by 67%, helping maintain stable output and extending the unit’s operational lifespan. With a total weight of 27.6 pounds (12.5 kilograms) including the yoke, the MG4K is designed for portability and single-person operation on set.

G-Mount Accessory System

The MG4K is compatible with the G-Mount ecosystem, which supports 16 professional modifiers such as beamlight, reflectors, Fresnel, projection attachments, softboxes, Liteflow, and adjustable diffusion. This allows filmmakers to adapt the light to a wide variety of shooting conditions and creative requirements.

A spotlight with a glowing center and text reading "63mm diameter." Beside it, text states: "Smallest Light Source—MG4K shrinks the emitting area to maximize brightness and optical efficiency.

A Godox Knowled M600 professional studio light is in focus on the right, with two blurred dancers posing in the background. Text highlights 2000W power output and 25,600 lux at 5m, 5600K with reflector.

Close-up of a bright circular LED light with text beside it that reads: “No Extra Components Needed. Engineered for maximum efficiency, the MG4K delivers minimal energy loss and eliminates heat buildup…even during extended use.”.

Brighter and Smarter

Godox positions the MG4K as a high-efficiency alternative to traditional 4K HMIs, delivering claimed output of 25,600 Lux using half the power. While the figures are impressive, real-world testing will be necessary to confirm whether the unit consistently matches a full 4K HMI in brightness and color fidelity across different setups. Its compact size and advanced cooling system suggest practical advantages, but performance claims like “36.7 times higher illuminance” may vary depending on reflector use and positioning.

The MG4K is aimed at professional cinematographers, television crews, and production houses seeking high-intensity lighting with reduced energy consumption. By combining compact size, precise color control, advanced cooling, and accessory flexibility, it could offer a practical alternative to traditional high-power HMI units, provided the real-world output lives up to Godox’s claims.

A close-up of a device with a hexagonal grille and a glowing blue fan. Text on the upper left reads "67% Improved" against a dark background.

A black KNOWLED MG4K studio light with a bright beam emits light to the left. White text highlights the optimal brightness enhancement and brightness measurement of 124,000 lux at 5m with a 15° reflector.

A person holds a tablet displaying a lighting control app. Text highlights the MG4K’s ±100% green-magenta shift and adjustable CCT from 2,800K to 10,000K. Icons for DMX, CRMX, Ethernet, on-board, and app controls are shown.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox Knowled $4,299 MG4K and upcoming $4499 MG4K K1 will be available at select retailers soon with Godox noting that “due to differences in VAT & tax rates, prices may vary in different regions.”

Image credits: Godox

