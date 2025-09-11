Godox’s New COB Light Promises 4K HMI Brightness Using Half the Power

Godox has announced the MG4K, a powerful new lighting unit aimed at professional video productions and large studio environments.

The Godox Knowled MG4K Bi-color Chip-on-Board (COB) Light promises to deliver brightness comparable to a traditional 4K HMI while consuming only 2,000W of power, half the energy typically required. The unit weighs 22 pounds (10 kilograms) without the yoke, making it lighter and easier to rig than conventional 4K HMI fixtures while being IP65 weatherproof.

The MG4K’s 63mm light-emitting surface is designed as a near point-source, producing even illumination. When paired with a 15° reflector, Godox says it can achieve up to 36.7 times higher illuminance than its native output in open-face mode.

Precision and Efficiency

The unit provides adjustable color temperatures from 2,800 to 10,000 K with ±100% Green/Magenta correction. Dimming is rated down to 0.1%, allowing precise brightness control for professional lighting setups. Godox highlights the MG4K’s high optical efficiency at 110 lm/W and its Advanced Blending Architecture, which minimizes energy loss and heat buildup during extended shoots.

A built-in cooling system improves heat dissipation by 67%, helping maintain stable output and extending the unit’s operational lifespan. With a total weight of 27.6 pounds (12.5 kilograms) including the yoke, the MG4K is designed for portability and single-person operation on set.

G-Mount Accessory System

The MG4K is compatible with the G-Mount ecosystem, which supports 16 professional modifiers such as beamlight, reflectors, Fresnel, projection attachments, softboxes, Liteflow, and adjustable diffusion. This allows filmmakers to adapt the light to a wide variety of shooting conditions and creative requirements.

Brighter and Smarter

Godox positions the MG4K as a high-efficiency alternative to traditional 4K HMIs, delivering claimed output of 25,600 Lux using half the power. While the figures are impressive, real-world testing will be necessary to confirm whether the unit consistently matches a full 4K HMI in brightness and color fidelity across different setups. Its compact size and advanced cooling system suggest practical advantages, but performance claims like “36.7 times higher illuminance” may vary depending on reflector use and positioning.

The MG4K is aimed at professional cinematographers, television crews, and production houses seeking high-intensity lighting with reduced energy consumption. By combining compact size, precise color control, advanced cooling, and accessory flexibility, it could offer a practical alternative to traditional high-power HMI units, provided the real-world output lives up to Godox’s claims.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox Knowled $4,299 MG4K and upcoming $4499 MG4K K1 will be available at select retailers soon with Godox noting that “due to differences in VAT & tax rates, prices may vary in different regions.”

Image credits: Godox