All Godox Lighting Products Will Now Live Under One Roof in the US

MAC Group and MPEX Distribution have joined forces to form Godox USA, a new enterprise that unifies all of Godox’s products under MAC Group’s umbrella.

“This strategic collaboration creates a unified sales, marketing, and distribution team for all Godox Flash, Godox LED, KNOWLED, light shapers and accessories with coast-to-coast service network,” MAC Group says. MAC Group had been handling Godox LED distribution in the U.S., while MPEX brought its flash expertise to the table.

Godox lights are a popular choice among photographers, hybrid creators, and video-first users. With the new Godox USA setup, the purchase and, importantly, the post-purchase support network will finally be unified for American customers.

Concerning the new service network, MAC Group and MPEX Distribution note that Godox USA will have full technical support and service centers in New York, Ohio, and California. All customer support experiences will be unified across the entire Godox system, addressing the fractured customer experience in the United States, where some teams handled support for certain products and others for different Godox-branded lighting systems.

This is especially important for hybrid creators who may have some Godox flashes for photography and Godox LEDs for their video work.

“Creators today don’t work in just one medium; they shoot stills and video, they mix flash with continuous light, they move between controlled studios and unpredictable locations. Godox USA is built for that reality. We are incredibly proud to be expanding our offering and stand by our new promise to deliver more ways to light than anyone. With better service and support than anyone,” says Jan Lederman, President of MAC Group.

Godox USA will also integrate with MAC Group’s Photo Video EDU program, providing new educational resources and support to students, universities, and creative institutions using Godox lighting equipment.

While the updated website is not yet available, it will be godox.us, which, as of writing, redirects to the Godox LED website. Beginning May 1, godox.us will sell all Godox USA products and offer customer and technical support. Godox USA products will continue to be sold through authorized retailers, including B&H.

Image credits: Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.