This Hello Kitty Camera Collab is Ready for Action

Insta360 has announced a limited-edition Hello Kitty-themed Go Ultra bundle, which includes not only a pink camera emblazoned with the iconic Sanrio character but also a set of themed physical accessories and digital extras.

The action camera collaboration represents what Insta360 says is the most in-depth collaboration in Insta360’s history because it includes custom hardware designs, themed accessories, and an exclusive app designed around Hello Kitty.

Starting with the body of the Go Ultra, it features a two-tone pink finish, with the front of the camera unit featuring the Sanrio character front and center, while the Action Pod’s shutter button sports Hello Kitty’s iconic bow. Flipping open the touchscreen shows another piece of Hello Kitty character artwork across the back of the camera.

The bundle also includes three themed accessories, all in two-tone pink: the Mini 2-in-1 tripod that features Hello Kitty’s bow on the back, a quick-release safety cord that also has a 3D bow adjustment buckle, and a large, crossbody custom carry case that is embossed with the Hello Kitty logo and character art.

“The collaboration extends to the editing experience in the Insta360 app. When pairing the device, users are greeted with an exclusive Hello Kitty app connection animation,” Insta360 says. “Users also get four proprietary Hello Kitty exclusive watermarks and can easily set their favorite watermark as the default export style in the app.”

In addition to having all of the features found in the standard version of the Go Ultra, Insta360 also added two new imaging features for the collaboration. First is Portrait Mode 2.0, which the company says includes built-in skin tone optimization for what it says is “a natural, healthy look straight out of the camera,” that has two settings: “Brighten” to enhance clarity, or “Smooth” to soften skin imperfections. Second is an expanded filter library, which includes 11 “film-style filters” that it says give footage a classic, vintage camera look.

Insta360 did not say how “limited” this limited edition collaboration is, but it is already sold out on Insta360’s web store (for some reason listed as “Sakura pink” and not “Hello Kitty”). At the time of publication, it can still be found on Amazon for $570.

Image credits: Insta360