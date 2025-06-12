Fujifilm X-E5 Review: No Longer a Beginner’s Basic Camera

Chris Niccolls

The Fujifilm X100 series of cameras is the most popular design out of the entire brand and possibly out of anyone else’s brand, too. These cameras hit an ideal balance between styling and compactness, but they never really appealed to me as much as they seem to for everyone else. I know that I am in the vast minority with this very unpopular opinion but I think that a better Fujifilm camera exists and we all get to appreciate it together now because the X-E5 has finally arrived.

Download the Fujifilm X-E5 Sample Gallery

The X-E cameras have been largely designed to be a beginner’s gateway into the Fujifilm system. They have been basic and affordable and sit well below higher-end cameras like the X-T series and more stylish cameras like the X100.

The X-E5 changes all that.

A close-up of a black Fujifilm digital camera with a Fujinon aspherical lens, placed on a black grid-patterned surface against a dark background.
The new Fujifilm X-E5 is a beautiful camera design. You can also clearly see the new 23mm f/2.8 lens that is kitted with it.

Not only does it now feature the highest resolution 40-megapixel APS-C sensor Fujifilm offers but it also has some of the most desirable design cues on a Fujifilm camera so far. However, the entry-level price has also gone away and with the X-E5 body coming in at $1,700, it is the X100VI that has suddenly become the more affordable option. Let’s find out if the X-E5 can justify its newfound prestige.

Buy the Fujifilm X-E5 new on Amazon.comBuy the Fujifilm X-E5 used on KEH.com

Fujifilm X-E5 Review: How It Feels

The X-E series of cameras has always sought to capture a rangefinder-like aesthetic with an electronic viewfinder (EVF) placed at the corner of the body and a boxy, compact design. The X-E5 carries this same look forward but also features some of the most customization of any Fujifilm camera to date. There is a lever above the now larger grip which works exactly like the GFX100RF. It can control four customized options by simply utilizing a quick push or pull motion, or a long-press push or pull motion. This is an excellent way to add utility to a smaller camera body while still keeping the number of buttons to a minimum.

There are the usual customizable buttons on the top and back of the camera as well, and an autofocusing joystick that also controls menu navigation. The twin command dials also have push-in button functionality, which can be customized, and the retro exposure compensation dial and shutter speed dial make a return as usual.

Close-up of a black Fujifilm camera, focusing on the textured grip, control buttons, and a portion of the lens with "Fujinon Aspherical" clearly visible against a dark background.
The front control dial and function lever greatly aid the customizable nature of this camera.

The now-famous Fujifilm Film Simulation modes return but this time they have a dedicated dial that displays the chosen setting under a magnified window inset into the top plate. This reminds me of the frame counter on classic cameras,= and it is both fun to use and stylish to look upon. There are some hard-coded Film Simulation modes that represent the most popular choices as well as a custom choice and three additional FS modes that let you incorporate adjusted film recipes into the mix. This basically lets you choose an existing film sim mode and then customize it further with white balance choices, color and tone adjustments, contrast and curve controls, film grain, and much more. I like this particular implementation even more than the similar setup on the GFX100RF. I would go so far as to say that the X-E5 has the nicest control scheme I’ve used on a Fujifilm camera full stop.

Close-up of a Fujifilm X-E5 camera placed on a grid-patterned surface, showing the top controls, lens with 35mm marking, and part of the camera’s branding.
I love the new film simulation dial and viewing window that harkens back to vintage cameras.

But it isn’t all wonderful and there are a couple of issues that I have with the X-E5 as well. The EVF is a 2.36-million-dot unit that is probably the same as the one found in the X-T50. This is a little disappointing and does give ground to the X100VI with its 3.69-million-dot display. However, there is a saving grace and it happens to be a really fun and functional nod to classic cameras. You can use the classic display information if you want but there is also a vintage-looking red LCD option that is straight out of an 80s-era SLR. Even better, you can also have your exposure compensation displayed as a classic match-needle interface, which I absolutely love. It is smart-looking and way easier to notice than the usual small number down in the corner with a plus or minus sign behind it.

View through a camera viewfinder showing a grassy area with sunlight and wood chips, including focus and exposure settings displayed at the bottom of the viewfinder screen.
This retro-inspired display is awesome. I love the match needle exposure compensation.
Close-up of the top rear corner of a digital camera, showing the viewfinder, several buttons, and part of the LCD screen. The background is dark and out of focus.
I don’t mind having an electronic viewfinder without any optical option, but I wish it were higher resolution.

The body is a lightweight 15.7 ounces (445 grams) and, in practical terms, is quite similar to an X100 in size. There is a mic jack and the option for a headphone output via the USB-C port. The X-E5 also uses the venerable W-126S battery, which makes sense given the thin profile of the camera. A single UHS-II card slot provides storage for the camera.

As nice as the overall handling experience is, it does lead me to the other issue worth considering. Whereas the X100 cameras are weather-sealed when used with the filter adapter, the X-E5 does not have any weather-sealing to speak of. I do like even the perception of some peace of mind when a camera has some seals installed. In most situations, I would probably stow any camera that was exposed to some serious rain or sleet. However, I am rough on my camera gear, and I would have preferred to have that extra assurance that a little rain or dust won’t damage the X-E5 camera. As it is, I’ll have to keep in the back of my mind that this camera is a little less rugged than some.

Close-up of a textured black camera body showing buttons and dials, with a "Q" button visible. The camera rests on a surface with a white grid pattern.
The body design is very familiar to existing Fujifilm users, but I wish the body were weather-sealed.

The back panel is a touchscreen interface that can articulate along a vertical axis only. It is just over a million dots and can be flipped up into a selfie mode. The overall display scheme is pretty similar to the X100VI, but one thing that is missing is the hybrid optical and electronic EVF. This is a much-loved feature in the X100 cameras, and I totally understand why users enjoy it. However, I often default back to the electronic view anyway, and I didn’t feel like I was missing the OVF option very much. If you shoot in a cropped aspect ratio, you can also decide if the rest of the sensor should be blacked out, have a semi-transparent view, or show the whole sensor with frame lines to denote the chosen view.

A close-up of the back of a black digital camera with a large LCD screen, several control buttons, and textured grip, set against a dark background with a grid-patterned surface.
The back LCD panel works fine and articulates on a vertical axis.
A digital camera screen displays a landscape painting in the background with an aspect ratio menu overlaid, highlighting the 1:1 option among 3:2, 16:9, 4:3, and 5:4 choices.
You can still see what is outside your frame when cropping in on different aspect ratio.

Fujifilm X-E5 Review: How It Shoots

This part of the explanation is quite simple. The X-E5 is internally an X-T50 in a smaller body. It gets the same great 40-megapixel APS-C sensor, which provides a wonderful balance of printable size and cropping potential. The scan rate is a little slow, so I would still stick to the mechanical shutter when shooting fast-moving subjects but the ability to shoot up to eight frames per second with this shutter is ideal for most situations. If you are okay with some rolling shutter, the electronic shutter allows for burst rates up to 13 frames per second (FPS) without cropping, and even 30 FPS if you are willing to sacrifice resolution.

A black mirrorless digital camera body without a lens is placed on a black grid-patterned surface against a dark background. The camera’s sensor and textured grip are clearly visible.
Fujifilm probably have the best APS-C sensor in the business right now.
Camera screen displaying "CH HIGH SPEED BURST" mode with a speed of 8.0 fps for continuous shooting, overlaying an image of dense green foliage in the background.
The burst rates are decent for pretty much any situation.
A security guard walks up a set of outdoor stairs painted with bright, colorful stripes and geometric patterns in blue, orange, yellow, and red. Metal railings line both sides of the stairs.
Nostalgic Neg always delivers pleasing colors.
A black and white photo of tall buildings and a streetlight silhouetted against a cloudy sky, with the sun partially hidden and a bird flying in the background.
I prefer the Fujifilm Monochrome profile over Acros.
A tall, modern glass apartment building stands between a highway overpass and a concrete wall on a sunny day, with a curved road and arrow markings in the foreground.
You can customize any of the film simulations with extra grain, color tone, and contrast.

The in-body image stabilization also returns, and I love the extra stability that it provides. I did a ridiculous thing and shot some pictures with the tiny X-E5 and the Sigma 100-400mm lens. I’m not going to pretend that the smaller grip was well suited for this work but the camera itself was very stable to shoot with, and the mechanical shutter is smooth and fairly devoid of excessive vibration. Some up-to-date Fujifilm autofocusing technology is present here with excellent subject-detection modes and very effective eye and face detection. The tracking autofocus works okay in most situations and I also went to zone focusing from time to time, but the continuous AF in video mode is still a little unreliable.

A man in a white patterned shirt stands outdoors with trees in the background, viewed through a camera viewfinder display. The camera settings are visible, and a green focus box highlights his left eye.
Eye detection is reliable as always. The autofocus does a good job when using subject detection modes.

A man wearing a cap, striped shirt, and sneakers reclines on his back against a wooden slatted structure, knees bent, arms resting on his legs, in warm sunlight.

Black and white photo of a wooden boardwalk with diagonal wooden planks rising to form a wall. Shadows of geometric shapes fall across the walkway, creating a pattern on the wood surface.

A woman sits on a wooden bench near trees and flowers in a park. A man walks ahead with a small child, and a red rented bicycle is parked nearby. A bridge and river are visible in the background.

As for video, this 40-megapixel sensor is still not ideal, given that it has too much resolution for more conventional 4K recording. The X-E5 can record full-width 4K, but the video is subsampled, and detail takes a bit of a loss. Go to 4K HQ or the 6.2K record modes and you will get good detail, but rolling shutter becomes an issue, and there is a heavy crop involved. If you want 4Kp60, you can get that too, but the rolling shutter and heavy crop come along for the ride. This makes the X-E5 fine for the occasional video shot here and there, but if you are looking for something that is more of a hybrid package, I’d look elsewhere.

A man wearing a patterned short-sleeve shirt passionately plays an electronic drum set, holding drumsticks crossed in the air and singing or shouting, with a fireplace in the background.
Rolling shutter is a real problem on this sensor which makes it less than ideal for video.

A large banner reading "WELCOME" three times hangs on a chain-link fence. In the foreground, a person sits on the ground with legs outstretched, partly visible from the waist down.

A person sits in shadow on a bench, facing leafy greenery and a large, colorful, blurred object outside, possibly a playground structure or sculpture.

A black and white photo of an empty vodka bottle lying on a wet, textured surface with scattered water spots and stains.

Lastly, I have to mention a lens even though this is a camera review. The X-E5 is kitted with an optional 23mm f/2.8 lens, which keeps the overall size and profile of the camera to a minimum. This is an obvious alternative to the X100 package, and although the lens does give up one stop of light to the X100 lens, it is very sharp and very resistant to flare issues. You get the same “pocketability” alongside the huge advantage of the interchangeable lens mount. If I want to keep things small but have a wider field of view, I can throw on the 18mm f/2.0, or get a little more reach with the 35mm f/2.0, for example. The 40 megapixels of resolution on the X100 VI certainly gives some room to crop, but with the X-E5 and a pocketful of primes, I don’t have to make that sacrifice.

Close-up of a black digital camera showing the shutter speed dial, exposure compensation dial, and part of the lens with a 35mm focal length marking, set on a grid-patterned surface.
I love the manual control dials and slightly improved grip.

A black and white photo shows a large overpass casting a shadow over a city street. The supporting columns feature murals, and trees and buildings are visible in the background under a partly cloudy sky.

Close-up of a grid of concrete-framed windows on a building facade, with some window panes reflecting blue sky and clouds, and others reflecting a warm orange hue.

A person wearing sunglasses and a red life vest stands on a paddleboard in a river, holding a paddle, with a rocky shoreline and greenery in the background.

Fujifilm X-E5 Review: The Best X100 Ever?

I have clearly made this review centered around the X-E5 versus the X100VI, and I fully acknowledge my bias against the X100 cameras in general. They just are not for me, even though I have fun with them when I test them out.

To me, the X-E5 is really the best X100 of all time. When I want a similar kind of experience, I can throw on the little 23mm lens and head out. However, I also get the versatility of all the other lenses available for X mount and some of the best handling I’ve ever used on a camera.

Buy the Fujifilm X100VI new on Amazon.comBuy the Fujifilm X100VI used on KEH.com

Furthermore, the X-E5 is not the entry-level package that the X-E line used to be, making the comparison to the premium X100VI all the more apt. It is sexy and stylish, with some thoughtful nods to retro cameras, and captures all the nostalgia and fun factor that Fujifilm is famous for.

Do consider that you are giving up some features compared to the X100VI, including a better EVF that offers an optical hybrid, rugged weather sealing, and a built-in four-stop ND filter. In my opinion, the lofty benefits outweigh the downsides but what is an undeniable consideration is the higher $1,900 price of the X-E5 when it is paired with the 23mm companion kit lens. If you can look past that price, I think the X-E5 has much to offer when it comes to capability and style.

A young girl with red hair wears a colorful floral crown with blue, yellow, and white flowers, and long white and blue ribbons, against a bright blue background. She looks at the camera with a gentle expression.

White flowers with yellow centers bloom in the foreground, while an out-of-focus person wearing a backpack stands near a fence in the background, bathed in warm sunlight.

Black and white photo of a modern sculpture with multiple shiny spherical shapes on tall poles, resembling abstract trees, set against a partly cloudy sky with the sun shining through.

Are There Alternatives?

The X-T50 gives you about the same capability in a more SLR-like body design. The X100VI is hard to find and much sought after but it comes with an integrated lens for less money. The Sony a6700 body is lower in price and also very compact, but it doesn’t have the same nod to classic styling.

Buy the Fujifilm X-T50 new on Amazon.comBuy the Fujifilm X-T50 used on KEH.com

Buy the Sony a6700 new on Amazon.comBuy the Sony a6700 used on KEH.com

Should You Buy It?

Yes. The handling and user experience of the Fujifilm X-E5 are as good as it gets and the body design can scratch the desire for a sexy pocket camera itch while also bringing along the versatility of an interchangeable lens system camera, too.

Buy the Fujifilm X-E5 new on Amazon.comBuy the Fujifilm X-E5 used on KEH.com

Download the Fujifilm X-E5 Sample Gallery

,
, , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A Fujifilm camera with a Fujinon aspherical lens is displayed against a scenic background of sandy dunes meeting the ocean. Fujifilm Says it Owns 40% of the Non-Full Frame Camera Market
Four Fujifilm digital cameras are displayed against a blurred, black and white background with bokeh lights. Each camera shows its lens mount and sensor, highlighting different models and designs. Fujifilm to Make Four Popular X Series Cameras in Japan Specifically for the US Market
A collage of five Fujifilm cameras against a sparkling background. The models are X-T50, GFX 100, GFX 50R, X-T5, and X100V. Each camera shows its unique design and lens configuration. Fujifilm Firmware Update Improves AF Tracking for Five X and GFX Cameras
Fujifilm X Summit Tokyo -- February 2024 Fujifilm Teases New XF Kit Lens and Upcoming X Series Firmware Updates
Discussion