Map Camera’s Three Best-Selling Cameras Are All From Fujifilm

Major Japanese camera retailer Map Camera just published its August sales rankings for new and used cameras. Not for the first time this year, Fujifilm has achieved the top spot in the sales rankings. In July, the X half was the most popular new camera. In August, Fujifilm retained its title but the X half dropped its crown.

The composition of the top three best-selling new cameras changed in August, with the brand-new X-E5 taking the number one spot. The Fujifilm X-E5, which launched in Japan on August 28, is an excellent compact interchangeable lens camera that combines the X100VI’s style with the X-T5’s versatility.

Map Camera notes that it received many X-E5 preorders following its announcement in June, quickly depleting the retailer’s initial stock. The most popular choice was the kit with the Fujifilm XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR lens.

The X half may have relinquished the top spot it held for two straight months, but it maintained a very strong showing in August finishing second on the sales chart. Map Camera notes that all three colors are currently in stock, including the super-popular charcoal gray option that had been sold out since launch.

In third place, the Fujifilm X-M5 returned to form thanks to fresh stock and improved production capacities. The camera had recently slipped down the charts, not for a lack of interest but because Map Camera didn’t have enough camera to meet demand. The retailer thought the X-E5’s launch might dampen demand for the X-M5, but apparently photographers are drawn to both cameras.

In fourth place, the venerable Ricoh GR IIIx. While the Ricoh GR IV is just around the corner — and will probably make its mark on Map Camera’s subsequent sales charts — the GR IIIx remains a compelling choice because of its longer built-in lens. The GR IV has a new lens, but it maintains the same 28mm equivalent focal length as the now-discontinued GR III.

A surprising camera cracked the top five: the Sony RX1R III. The RX1R III’s appearance on the list is not surprising because it’s a bad camera — it isn’t — but because of its high asking price. Premium cameras rarely sell in large numbers compared to entry-level and mid-range models, as demonstrated by most of the cameras on Map Camera’s top 10 costing under $2,000. Clearly, photographers who have been waiting years for the RX1R II successor don’t mind the entry cost. It will be fascinating to see what happens to the RX1R III’s sales performance after the initial hype dies down and longtime RX1R series fans have already gotten their hands on the camera. Will it have broader market appeal?

The next four cameras on the list are frequent visitors to Map Camera’s charts: the Nikon Z5 II in sixth, the Sony a7C II in seventh, the Fujifilm X-T5 in eighth, and the Canon EOS R6 Mark II in ninth. All four enthusiast-oriented cameras punch above their price and sell well month after month.

Rounding out the top 10 is yet another premium camera, the brand-new Hasselblad X2D II 100C. This is, frankly, a shocking entry to the list. The X2D II 100C is leaps and bounds better than its predecessor and a fantastic camera but even with its surprising price point under $7,400 — which is much cheaper than the original X2D 100C — it is still a luxury camera. Medium format cameras have never been more accessible but they are still highly specialized, niche products.

Map Camera notes that this is the first time a Hasselblad camera has ever made its sales rankings. The retailer’s initial allotment on launch day, August 26, sold out immediately. Its subsequent shipments have also sold out immediately, so who is to say how high the X2D II 100C could have risen last month had there been more than enough supply to meet the high demand.

Map Camera also keeps track of its best-selling used camera models. The August sales chart is full of familiar faces, including the Sony a7 III, Ricoh GR III, and Sony a7C III in the top three.

The rest of the top 10 includes the Nikon Zf, Ricoh GR IIIx, Fujifilm X100VI, Fujifilm X-M5, Nikon Z50 II, Nikon Z5, Nikon Zfc, and Fujifilm X-T5.

Beyond it being noteworthy that a few models make the charts for both new and used sales, the X100VI’s inclusion is interesting. The X100VI still remains fairly difficult to purchase brand new, but nonetheless, some photographers have clearly sold their cameras and patient photographers are reaping the rewards.

Image credits: Elements of header photo licensed via Depositphotos.