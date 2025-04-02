Nikon Z5 II Hands-On First Impressions: Way Beyond Entry Level

Chris Niccolls

The original Nikon Z5 is four years old now and probably still represents the best bang for the buck in the affordable full-frame game. With ample controls, excellent 24-megapixel image quality, and even dual card slots, the Z5 had no right to be as affordable as it was.

But it’s about time for a successor model and the Z5 II is now here

. It has some big shoes to fill if it is going to maintain the excellent price-to-performance reputation that the original earned, although that said its $1,700 price is higher than the Z5 asked at its release.

Man in a green cap taking a photo with a black DSLR camera, focusing intently. The background is blurred, suggesting an outdoor setting.
The Nikon Z5 II is compact and rugged enough to withstand the desert dust and wind.

The intention behind the Nikon Z5 was to make an effective, but ultimately basic, entry-level camera. The success of the Nikon Z5 proved this direction to be a sound one but there is no denying that the Z5 lacked in certain areas. However, it did have a decent EVF, IBIS, and dual card slots which went a long way to assuring its popularity.

Close-up of a person holding a DSLR camera with an exposed memory card slot. The camera has a textured black grip and a red accent line. The background is blurred, suggesting an outdoor setting.
We see the return of the twin SD card slots. This is a great feature for working pros.

Nikon Z5 II First Look: A Familiar Body Design

The Z5 II goes well beyond the original Z5 capabilities with some meaningful upgrades but let’s start with the body handling first. This camera handles like a Z6 III with almost identical controls. The deep grip is really comfortable to use and manages longer and heavier glass comfortably.

Close-up of a Nikon Z camera with a large telephoto lens positioned on a rocky, reddish surface. The camera is angled slightly to the left, with the ambient light suggesting an outdoor setting, possibly during sunset.
The Nikon Z5 II looks a lot like the Z6 III and will have handling that very familiar.
Close-up of a camera showing two customizable buttons labeled "Fn1" and "Fn2" on the left side. The surface has a textured grip, and part of the lens and body are visible.
There is plenty of customization to be had on the Nikon Z5 II.

There are plenty of customizable buttons and an autofocusing joystick on the back to navigate menus and move AF points but you can also use the touch panel quickly. The camera manages to come in slightly underweight compared to the Z6 III, hovering around the 24.69-ounce (700-gram) mark.

Close-up of a camera's rear controls including DISP, AF-ON, and OK buttons. Textured grip is visible on the right with a screen partially in view on the left, all set against a blurred background.
I like the inclusion of a proper AF/ON button and AF joystick.
Close-up of the back of a digital camera focusing on the viewfinder and control buttons. The camera's LCD screen is off. The background is softly blurred in warm tones.
The EVF is a decent 3.69-million dot display with higher brightness than before.

There is a unique Picture Control button on the top of the camera which quickly brings up all the company’s special picture color options and yes, you can customize it to do something else. What is notably absent is any sort of top-mounted LCD panel, however. I don’t really mind the lack of a top panel though and I found the camera to have an overall familiar and functional layout.

Close-up of a camera mode dial showing settings like M (Manual), A (Aperture Priority), S (Shutter Priority), P (Program), and Auto. The dial is next to other controls in the corner of a black digital camera.
This new picture control button is handy and can be customized.
Close-up of the top section of a Nikon Z 5II camera, focusing on the electronic viewfinder, controls, and buttons. The camera's textured black finish and branding are visible, with a lens partially in view on the left.
The Nikon Z5 II is not the entry-level camera that its predecessor was.

The Nikon Z5 II doesn’t skimp on the more professional features either. It has an IBIS unit that rivals the ZF system, featuring up to 7.5 stops of stabilization in the center of the frame and the ability to adjust the IBIS specifically to the aperture point chosen. We also see dual UHS-II SD card slots which makes the Z5 very appealing as a primary or secondary camera for a working professional.

Black and white photo of a twisted, leafless tree in the foreground with rocky cliffs and formations in the background. The scene conveys a rugged, desert landscape under an expansive sky.
I loved all the dead trees in Moab but the light was dropping fast. The IBIS let me shoot at 1/20th and keep the ISO lower without issue.

Power is provided by the now-ubiquitous Nikon EN-EL15C type battery and provides roughly 380 CIPA-rated shots. Displays are quite decent as well with a very bright 3.69-million dot EVF pushing up to a 60hz refresh rate and with 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The back panel is a handy 3.2-inch, 2.1-million dot that has full articulation. I know that a fully articulating screen is a polarizing feature but I personally love it for shooting at awkward angles and also for video work.

A close-up of the back of a digital camera displaying various buttons, a control dial, and a screen. Features include a viewfinder, menu, and info buttons, and a textured grip on the right side. Background is softly blurred.
The back panel is fully articulating which I prefer in a landscape camera because you can cover the screen up.

Everything about the new Nikon Z5 controls helps to provide a confidence-inspiring experience without feeling like there is anything missing. The Nikon Z5 II is rugged enough to handle the dusty deserts of Moab and I was pleased with both the ample customization options and compact handling and found the camera to be capable in any shooting situation.

Person in an orange jacket holds a Nikon camera with one hand while inserting a Nikon EN-EL15c battery with the other. The focus is on the battery label showing specifications.
We get the same EN-EL15C battery that we have seen before.

Nikon Z5 II First Look: A Capable Performer

Moab is known for its stunning red landscapes and gorgeous arches. I intended to capture some classic landscapes but I also got to test the camera in some fast-action situations with the help of a couple of local mountain bikers.

Rock formations at Arches National Park bask in warm, golden sunlight during sunset. The rough terrain is dotted with shrubs, and the sky is clear with a few scattered clouds, highlighting the natural arch and towering structures.
The red rocks and warm sunlight was something I have wanted to see for a long time.
Two cyclists ride on a winding, paved road through a desert landscape with red rocks. A dog runs alongside them. The lead cyclist wears an orange top, helmet, and sunglasses, while the second cyclist follows at a distance.
We had help from Dillon and Parker to capture some action tests and the adorable Riley joined in on the fun.

A cyclist in an orange jacket offers a water bottle to a black and white dog on a rocky trail. The cyclist stands beside a mountain bike, surrounded by a desert landscape with red cliffs and sparse vegetation.

A man with a beard and a black cap gazes to the side against a blurred backdrop of rocky terrain and distant snow-capped mountains. The sky is clear and blue, giving a serene atmosphere.
Local photographer Kyle Meshna joined us to test the Nikon Z5 II and share his knowledge of the area.

The Z5 II has the same autofocusing algorithms as the more specialized Z6 III and with the the help of the Expeed 7 processor, can focus quickly and accurately. I like that Nikon cameras can now automatically detect whether a subject is a person, animal, or automobile, but decided to lock the detection mode to faces for my testing.

Two people mountain biking on a rocky desert trail under a clear blue sky. The leading cyclist wears an orange shirt and helmet, while the second rider follows closely behind. Rugged terrain and distant hills are visible in the background.
Autofocus performance was excellent with a very high hit rate and accurate tracking at high speed.

Even from a decent distance and with subjects weaving along the trail, I found the hit rate to be excellent and it was able to track subjects right up to very close distances. Whether using telephotos from a distance or ultra-wide lenses from right next to the rider, the autofocus was predictable and accurate. Nikon has come a long way with its autofocus technology and the Z5 II seems to be maximizing the benefits.

A person wearing a helmet and backpack rides a mountain bike off a rocky ledge in a desert landscape, set against red rock formations and a clear blue sky.
Many of the shots had the riders appearing suddenly but the Z5 II handled it.

Now the Z5 II can shoot up to 30 FPS but only when using electronic shutter mode and, frankly, the non-stacked BSI sensor does not handle rolling shutter very well. I’m always more concerned with the best mechanical shutter speeds and the Z5 II can push up to 14 FPS if JPEGs are acceptable, but I will only shoot RAW and there I still have access to a very respectable 11 FPS.

A black and white image of an SUV driving on a winding road. Sunlight highlights the vehicle as it passes through a shadowed area, with rocky cliffs visible in the background.
Fast burst rates ensure the right timing and the Z5 II can certainly keep up.
Silhouette of a person standing between rock formations against a vibrant sunset sky. The sky features shades of orange, pink, and purple with a small streak of a contrail visible above.
Both sunrises and sunsets are stunning in Moab.
A gnarled, leafless tree stands against a night sky filled with stars and the Milky Way, casting a silhouette over the sandy desert landscape. A faint shooting star is visible in the upper left corner.
I loved this gnarled tree with the Milky Way behind it. It took a long exposure but enough light was eventually captured.

The Z6 III will still be a better choice for more specialized fast-action events where faster burst rates are a must, but I was impressed by how well the Z5 II handled sports photography considering its more jack-of-all-trades design philosophy. I’d happily use the Z5 II for anything from kids and pets to sports and wildlife.

A black bird soars in front of a rocky, mountainous background in black and white. Its wings are spread wide, and the detailed rock formations appear textured and rugged behind it.
The Z5 II has all the usual subject detection modes and can automatically decide which to use.

Silhouettes of gnarled, leafless trees stand against a starry night sky, with the Milky Way visible in the background. The atmosphere is serene and mysterious, highlighting the contrast between the dark foreground and the luminous sky.

Camera display showing a nighttime landscape photo with silhouetted trees against a starry sky. Settings: M mode, 15s exposure, f/1.8, ISO 1600, 20mm lens, +0.3 exposure compensation, 3700K white balance. Histogram visible.
The warm display mode turns the menu or entire viewfinder into red shades to preserve night vision.

Image quality is a known commodity because many cameras utilize a similar sensor. The 24-megapixel backside illuminated sensor provides decent detail and I really pushed the low-light potential by shooting the Milky Way Galaxy at 3 AM. The results are excellent and most users will find the resolution adequate for their work. The files will essentially look identical to the more expensive Nikon Zf and will have a slight dynamic range advantage over the Z6 III.

A twisted, bare tree stands on a rocky outcrop against a backdrop of pink and orange clouds at sunset. The scene depicts a desert landscape with scattered vegetation and a distant horizon.
Golden hour brings out delicate blues and pinks in the Moab skies.
A hand holds up a Nikon Z series mirrorless camera against a blurred outdoor background with warm, orange hues. The lens is removed, revealing the camera's sensor. The person wears an orange jacket.
We’ve seen this sensor before and the image quality is both excellent and predictable.
A black and white image of a large, balanced rock formation under a starry night sky. A person stands at the base, silhouetted against the illuminated rock, surrounded by bushes and rocky terrain.
The popular choice is to go full color but I’m enjoying black and white astro shots more and more.

Nikon Z5 II First Look: Video Specs

The original Nikon Z5 was an excellent value but it held little appeal for video shooters, as the older 24-megapixel CMOS led to cropped 4K video and distracting rolling shutter. For that reason, I was surprised at the comprehensive and very usable video capabilities of the Z5 II. It features all of the video functions found in the more expensive Zf but in a body design better optimized for video shooters.

Black and white image of a single fluffy cloud beside a wooden utility pole with power lines extending across the sky.

Full width, oversampled 4K can be captured up to 30p. Due to the slower sensor readout (though much faster than the Z5), 4K/60P requires an APS-C crop. Footage can be recorded in 10-bit H.265 with standard profiles or with the much more flexible N-Log format. Exposure tools are very fleshed out, with histograms and even waveforms available. Unfortunately, none of these exposure aids are enabled by default, which can be frustrating.

Close-up of a Nikon camera showing side ports, including two audio jacks, two USB-C ports, and part of the camera's screen. The black lens with the Nikon logo is visible in the background.
The Nikon Z5 II has both mic and headphones jacks, and proves itself to be a capable video camera.

I was quite impressed by the autofocus performance, even when tracking fast-moving subjects. The performance felt similar to the Z8 and Z6 III despite the slower sensor in the Z5 II. I would happily use this camera for documentary filmmaking but it’s worth keeping an eye on the footage as the focus would very occasionally drift to the background before reacquiring the chosen subject.

A black and white photo of a natural rock arch overlooking a desert landscape with mesas and distant snow-capped mountains under a cloudy sky. The arch frames the rugged, expansive scenery.

Default stabilization is very good for static shots but will fight any attempt to pan or tilt while recording. For that reason, I generally left the Z5 II in “Sport” VR mode which is slightly less effective but yields much more natural results when moving the camera. I think the “Sport” mode should be the default on all Nikon cameras, with the option to enable standard VR for static scenes.

Camera photo shooting menu screen showing options like AF-area mode set to [3D], Vibration reduction ON, and Link VR to focus point highlighted and set to ON. Other options include Auto bracketing and Multiple exposure both set to OFF.
We like the Nikon IBIS with its ability to lock the VR to the specific focusing point.

Black and white image of a yucca plant viewed from above. The plant has spiky, narrow leaves radiating outward, with curly filament-like threads running along the edges, creating a striking starburst pattern.

One new addition to the ability to capture N-RAW video to an SD card. The data rate limits of SD cards require this video to be limited to 4K and, unfortunately, this also means the full-width N-RAW capture is line skipped and thus much softer than the compressed 4K recordings. For a 1:1 Pixel RAW video, you’ll need to shoot in APS-C 4K N-RAW crop mode. These restrictions mean N-RAW should probably be ignored unless you require enormous flexibility in adjusting your white balance and tint.

Camera settings display showing frame sizes and rates for recording. Options include 4K resolution at 4032x2268 pixels with frame rates of 30p, 25p, and 24p, highlighted in yellow. Additionally, DX format options are visible.
The Nikon Z5 II has fairly advanced video capabilities and would make for a decent hybrid camera.
Comparison of two rocky landscapes: left is labeled "4K/24P 10-Bit H.265" and right is "4K/24P N-RAW." The image is a 400% crop, showcasing differences in sharpness and detail between the two formats.
The Z5 II shoots N-Raw but there is a slight loss in detail. Stick to the 10-bit H265 files.

Black and white image of a rocky cliff overlooking a vast landscape with distant mesas. The sun is setting on the horizon, casting sunrays and dramatic shadows across the scene.

Overall, the Nikon Z5 II is a very capable video tool and is easily among the best in class. The Panasonic S5 II still offers a more effective stabilization system, more assist tools, and open-gate recording, but the Z5 II’s stickier autofocus means it’s a better option for recording fast-moving subjects. The real question for potential buyers is if the Z5 II’s video capabilities are enough or if it’s worth spending an extra $800 for the Z6 III’s much faster readout and uncropped 4K/60p.

Silhouetted against a cloudy sky, a gnarled, leafless tree with twisted branches forms a circular, arch-like shape. The dramatic black and white contrast highlights the tree's texture and the clouds behind.

Nikon Z5 II First Look: Way Beyond Entry Level

I loved my time with the Nikon Z5 II because I never felt under-gunned. The original Z5 was designed to meet a certain price and as capable as it was, there were some unavoidable compromises made to get there. However, the Nikon Z5 II feels totally different. This is a true jack-of-all-trades with quality hardware throughout. It can handle everything from landscapes to sports to wildlife and would be equally at home as a professional wedding camera. If you want more megapixels, the Z8 or Z9 are appropriate while the Z6 III is better suited for more demanding sports and action work.

A happy black, brown, and white dog wearing a harness is standing near a person beside a mountain bike. The dog's tongue is out, and the bike's tires and frame, along with the person's leg, are visible. The background shows blurred reddish earth.

A natural rock arch is silhouetted against a starry night sky with the Milky Way visible. The arch is illuminated with a warm orange light, contrasting with the deep blues and blacks of the sky and distant rock formations.

The Zf is the closest camera in capability to the Z5 II and has nearly identical features, so it is likely the closest one-to-one alternative in Nikon’s line. The Zf is significantly more expensive though, so the the real appeal of that system comes down to the retro-inspired design and control scheme. Regardless, the Z5 II is going to make more practical sense to a wider range of photographers and I wouldn’t be surprised if it even grabs the attention of some prospective Z6 III customers. The sub $2000 full-frame camera market is a crowded one, but after using the Z5 II I’m convinced that this is my favorite option living in this space so far.

Buy the Nikon Z5 II new on Amazon.comBuy the Nikon Z5 II used on KEH.com

Image credits: Photographs by Chris Niccolls for PetaPixel

