Camera Design Philosophy with Google’s Pixel Team | The PetaPixel Podcast

This week on The PetaPixel Podcast, the team is joined by Michael Specht and Isaac Reynolds, Pixel team Product Managers at Google who answer some tough questions about the new Pixel 10 smartphones and the philosophy behind the camera design decisions.

While PetaPixel’s Sarah Teng spent a short time with the new Pixel 10 Pro for a quick preview, there were still a lot of questions left ahead of the review embargo. Chris Niccolls, Jordan Drake, Sarah Teng, and I sit down with Reyonlds and Specht to find out what has meaningfully changed for photographers and if there is a reason to upgrade to Google’s latest handheld.

Also in this episode, Arri is considering a sale, Kodak assures everyone it’s definitely not going out of business, and Abode (the Kickstarter that tried to unseat Adobe) has gone down in flames, and rather spectacularly at that. All that and more on this week’s podcast!

