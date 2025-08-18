The Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS Sports Is the First of its Kind

A large, white telephoto camera lens with a tripod mount and various control switches, displayed against a plain white background.

Sigma’s new 200mm f/2 DG OS | Sports is the world’s first 200mm f/2 telephoto prime lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

Despite its name, Sigma says its new 200mm f/2 DG OS | Sports is as well-suited for portraiture as it is for indoor sports. The f/2 maximum aperture promises to enable fast shutter speeds for action and remarkable bokeh, delivering a greater sense of depth.

A large white Sigma 200mm f/2.0 DG lens with a tripod collar, focus controls, and focus ring, shown in a side profile against a white background.

“Sigma is renowned for its large-aperture lenses that combine these qualities with exceptional sharpness and high resolution,” Sigma explains. “And as a part of Sigma’s Sports line, this new lens also features rugged build quality and weather resistance that lets users work in challenging environments without worrying about their equipment.”

The lens features 19 elements arranged across 14 groups, quite a few for a prime lens, and features a pair of both FLD and SLD glass elements. Sigma promises exceptional resolution from edge-to-edge, even at f/2, and thoroughly corrected aberrations. The lens has an 11-bladed circular aperture diaphragm.

Side view of a large white telephoto camera lens with a tripod mount, focusing and zoom rings, a switch labeled “LOCK,” and the Sigma logo visible on the barrel.

As a lens built with professional sports photography in mind, strong autofocus performance is essential. The lens utilizes Sigma’s High-response Linear Actuator (HLA) autofocus technology to deliver fast and accurate focusing. The lens focuses as close as 170 centimeters (67 inches), providing a maximum magnification ratio of 1:7.6.

The lens also features optical image stabilization, as evidenced by the “OS” in the model name. Sigma says the OS2 optical stabilization algorithm and hardware deliver up to 6.5 stops of shake correction.

The Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS | Sports lens weighs 1,820 grams (64.2 ounces) and is 201 millimeters (7.9 inches) long. Unsurprisingly, given its fast f/2 maximum aperture, the lens has a large diameter — 118.9 millimeters (4.7 inches). The lens accepts 105mm front filters.

A large white telephoto camera lens attached to a black Sony digital camera body, viewed from above on a white background.

Alongside its weather-resistant design, which is highly useful for professional settings, the lens also has an Arca-Swiss compatible tripod foot, so it can attach directly to many tripods and monopods without any additional hardware. Sigma says the tripod socket, TS-171, has been specially designed for this lens to enable an improved handholding experience.

Built for professionals, the lens has three AFL buttons, a focus mode switch, a focus limiter switch, an OS mode switch, and a custom mode switch.

Sample Images

Snow-capped mountain peak bathed in soft pink and purple light at sunrise or sunset, with rugged, shadowed foothills in the foreground under a clear sky.
Credit: Yang Sutie
A ballerina in a black outfit gracefully leaps in mid-air on an outdoor staircase, her blonde hair and arms extended backwards, with sunlight highlighting her movement.
Credit: Heather Larkin
A man wearing glasses and a gray coat browses through records or CDs in a music store, holding one item and looking at its cover while standing by a display shelf.
Credit: Jeff Hargrove
Snow-covered mountain peaks are silhouetted against a dramatic sunset sky with vibrant orange and yellow hues, while clouds partially obscure the tallest peak.
Credit: Yang Sutie
A ballerina in a black tutu gracefully leaps in front of a vibrant red door with the number 298 above it, her arms and legs extended elegantly in midair.
Credit: Heather Larkin
A man with short black hair wearing a dark blue denim shirt sits indoors, looking directly at the camera with a slight smile. The background is softly blurred with hints of colorful objects.
Credit: Jeff Hargrove
Two yaks graze on a brown, grassy plain with patches of snow, set against a backdrop of snow-capped mountains and a blue sky. White patterns or script are visible on the hillside in the distance.
Credit: Yang Sutie
A woman in black dancewear performs a graceful ballet leap outdoors on a sunlit street, with her arms extended and blonde hair flowing, framed by green tree branches above.
Credit: Heather Larkin
A middle-aged man with a close-shaved head and beard, wearing a beige shirt and a plaid, fuzzy jacket, stands outdoors in front of a blurred, blue and dark background, looking confidently at the camera.
Credit: Jeff Hargrove
A colorful traditional temple with ornate roofs stands in front of a snow-capped mountain range, surrounded by dry grass and a clear sky.
Credit: Yang Sutie
A ballet dancer in a black outfit leaps gracefully in midair in front of a tree with vibrant pink flowers, her blonde hair flying and one leg extended behind her.
Credit: Heather Larkin
A middle-aged man with a beard and a bald head sits backward on a wooden chair, smiling warmly. He wears a dark jacket and is positioned in front of bookshelves filled with books.
Credit: Jeff Hargrove
Snowy mountain peaks are illuminated by soft sunrise light, with clouds drifting below the summits and a layer of mist covering the lower hills in the foreground. The sky transitions from pale orange to blue.
Credit: Yang Sutie
A ballerina in a black tutu gracefully leaps in front of a vibrant red door with the number 298 above it, her arms and legs extended elegantly in midair.
Credit: Heather Larkin
A woman wearing a brown shearling coat smiles at the camera while leaning against a glass wall, showing her reflection. The background is softly blurred.
Credit: Jeff Hargrove
Snow-capped mountain with its peak partly covered by clouds rises behind brown, rocky hills with patches of snow. Out-of-focus rocks and water appear in the foreground.
Credit: Yang Sutie
Snow-capped mountain peak partially covered by clouds at dusk, with a soft pink and blue sky in the background.
Credit: Yang Sutie
A mountain village at dusk with scattered houses and lights; a tall, illuminated stone tower stands out among the buildings, surrounded by fields and hills in the background.
Credit: Yang Sutie

Pricing and Availability

The Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS | Sports will be available in early September in Sony E-mount and L-Mount for $3,299.

Image credits: Sigma

