The Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS Sports Is the First of its Kind

Sigma’s new 200mm f/2 DG OS | Sports is the world’s first 200mm f/2 telephoto prime lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

Despite its name, Sigma says its new 200mm f/2 DG OS | Sports is as well-suited for portraiture as it is for indoor sports. The f/2 maximum aperture promises to enable fast shutter speeds for action and remarkable bokeh, delivering a greater sense of depth.

“Sigma is renowned for its large-aperture lenses that combine these qualities with exceptional sharpness and high resolution,” Sigma explains. “And as a part of Sigma’s Sports line, this new lens also features rugged build quality and weather resistance that lets users work in challenging environments without worrying about their equipment.”

The lens features 19 elements arranged across 14 groups, quite a few for a prime lens, and features a pair of both FLD and SLD glass elements. Sigma promises exceptional resolution from edge-to-edge, even at f/2, and thoroughly corrected aberrations. The lens has an 11-bladed circular aperture diaphragm.

As a lens built with professional sports photography in mind, strong autofocus performance is essential. The lens utilizes Sigma’s High-response Linear Actuator (HLA) autofocus technology to deliver fast and accurate focusing. The lens focuses as close as 170 centimeters (67 inches), providing a maximum magnification ratio of 1:7.6.

The lens also features optical image stabilization, as evidenced by the “OS” in the model name. Sigma says the OS2 optical stabilization algorithm and hardware deliver up to 6.5 stops of shake correction.

The Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS | Sports lens weighs 1,820 grams (64.2 ounces) and is 201 millimeters (7.9 inches) long. Unsurprisingly, given its fast f/2 maximum aperture, the lens has a large diameter — 118.9 millimeters (4.7 inches). The lens accepts 105mm front filters.

Alongside its weather-resistant design, which is highly useful for professional settings, the lens also has an Arca-Swiss compatible tripod foot, so it can attach directly to many tripods and monopods without any additional hardware. Sigma says the tripod socket, TS-171, has been specially designed for this lens to enable an improved handholding experience.

Built for professionals, the lens has three AFL buttons, a focus mode switch, a focus limiter switch, an OS mode switch, and a custom mode switch.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS | Sports will be available in early September in Sony E-mount and L-Mount for $3,299.

Image credits: Sigma