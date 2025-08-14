Antigravity A1 Is the World’s First All-in-One 8K 360-Degree Drone

Jeremy Gray

A person wearing virtual reality goggles flies a white drone using a remote controller in a desert landscape with rock formations in the background under a clear blue sky.

New drone brand Antigravity, incubated by Insta360 and third-party partners, fully unveiled its first product, the Antigravity A1 drone. Building upon Insta360’s 360° camera technology, the Antigravity A1 is the world’s first drone with 8K 360° capture.

When Antigravity announced its formation late last month, it promised to “redefine aerial exploration and storytelling” with its first drone. To that end, the Antigravity A1 features a dual-lens camera system that “captures everything around it in 360 degrees.” The lenses are mounted directly to the top and bottom of the drone’s lightweight, durable fuselage, ensuring complete environmental capture with zero blind spots.

A white quadcopter drone with four black propellers, a front-facing camera, and an orange accent below the camera, shown against a plain white background.
Antigravity A1

A white quadcopter drone with four black propellers and a camera mounted at the front, displayed against a plain white background in a top-down view.

The A1 drone utilizes advanced stitching technology to render the drone invisible when the user is wearing the accompanying goggles and when viewing the final footage, much like Insta360’s stitching technology makes a selfie stick invisible during use. Antigravity promises that this technology and the 360° image capture deliver class-leading immersion.

The Antigravity A1 works alongside the Vision goggles mentioned above and a Grip controller that the company says delivers a novel new drone flying experience. Antigravity’s FreeMotion controller technology and head tracking ensure that pilots can look anywhere they want while flying the drone.

A pair of futuristic VR goggles with two black antennas, a black adjustable head strap, and a glowing red "A1" symbol on the left lens. The device has a sleek, modern white and black design.
Antigravity Vision goggles
A white, ergonomic gaming joystick controller with multiple buttons, switches, and a thumbstick, labeled “ANTIGRAVITY” on the side, shown standing upright on a white background.
Antigravity Grip controller

“The result is a level of immersion that makes it feel as if you’re really there — turning Antigravity A1 into a tool for aerial exploration,” the company promises.

The new drone incorporates features familiar to Insta360 X series camera owners, including 8K 360-degree capture, the ability to freely edit footage and pick the perfect angle in post, combine different views of the same moment, and more. Given that the drone can fly, it also has unique tricks up its sleeve, including dynamic preset camera moves, special effects like Tiny Planet, and horizon flips.

While some Antigravity A1 specifications and features remain a mystery, including its precise video recording specs, flight speed, and battery life, Antigravity reiterates that the A1 weighs just 249 grams, ensuring that the new drone meets regulatory requirements in most regions. The company emphasizes that the A1 is beginner-friendly, so everyone should be able to pick it up and use it to tell dynamic aerial stories.

A woman wearing VR goggles operates a drone with a remote control in a vast, rocky desert landscape under a clear blue sky.

A woman with braided hair stands in a rocky desert landscape, wearing futuristic, oversized VR goggles with antennae. She is dressed in a sleeveless dark top and a pendant necklace.

A white drone with green lights flies over a rugged, rocky landscape at sunset, with a clear sky and dramatic cliffs in the foreground.

A person wearing a brown jacket holds a white handheld electronic controller with buttons and a joystick, against a blurred outdoor background.

In pursuit of accessibility, pilots control the A1 using the new Grip controller, which replaces traditional stick controls with motion controls. Users essentially point to tell the drone where they want it to go, and they can navigate the world with a full 360° view using the Vision goggles. Since the drone is capturing a

“We didn’t want to just build another drone. We wanted to create an entirely new way to fly,” says BC Nie, Head of Marketing at Antigravity. “A1 is the first step in reimagining flight as something anyone can enjoy — something that is safe, intuitive, expressive, and endlessly creative.”

Bold white letters “AG” in a modern, stylized font are centered on a black background, with the word "ANTIGRAVITY" in all caps below them in a sleek, futuristic typeface.

Antigravity A1 Arrives Early Next Year, but You Could Try it Before Then

Antigravity A1 is scheduled to launch globally in January 2026. Antigravity says that final pricing, bundle details, and regional availability will be announced “closer to launch.”

However, excited aerial explorers may be able to get their hands on the Antigravity A1 before launch. A new Antigravity A1 co-creation project invites creators worldwide to test a pre-production A1 drone so they can provide feedback and share their ideas with the Antigravity team.

A white drone and a VR headset with controllers are displayed. Text reads "ANTIGRAVITY A1" and "8K 360 DRONE." The drone has an orange camera, and the headset shows "A1" on its screen.

“The best ideas will be integrated into the retail version, and contributors will have a chance to win a share of the $20,000 reward pool,” Antigravity explains.

Applications are open now on Antigravity’s website.

Image credits: Antigravity

