Fujifilm Will Increase Its Prices Again Later This Month

Fujifilm revealed today that another price adjustment is coming to the United States at the end of this month.

Late last month, Fujifilm became the last major camera company to increase its prices in the United States due to the Trump administration’s initial tariffs. Now, presumably because of the higher tariffs included in a new “massive” trade agreement between the United States and Japan, Fujifilm will increase its prices again.

This is an atypical situation, Fujifilm North America Corporation tells PetaPixel, noting that the company wanted to give its customers and retail partners a heads-up about the impending price changes this time, following miscommunication concerning the price change last month. It is worth noting that the price changes technically concern minimum advertised pricing, as Fujifilm notes that it does not strictly dictate what its dealers do with their actual selling prices.

“The global marketplace continues to present business challenges, driven by the volatile market facing manufacturers, retailers, and consumers alike,” Fujifilm North America explains in a statement provided to PetaPixel. “With these continued changes and the instability of the marketplace, we have made the business decision to further adjust prices to accommodate for these global changes. As we navigate the current market situation, Fujifilm is doing all we can to work with our retailers and consumer to weather this storm together. We appreciate your continued support.”

The adjusted prices will go into effect on August 30th, so photographers have just less than two weeks to decide if they want to make a large Fujifilm camera or lens purchase now to avoid paying more. That said, Fujifilm stopped short of sharing a detailed list of all the price increases that will go into effect at the end of the month, but did say that pricing changes should move in line with the prior adjustment.

Fujifilm characterizes this move as putting the company in as good a position as possible to achieve long-term success and says it does not take price increases lightly. The company began shifting the production of four of its most popular X Series cameras to Japan in June in an attempt to strengthen its position in the American market. Although the 15% tariff on Japanese goods is higher than the 10% tariff that had been in effect for the past few months, it is still lower than the tariff rate on some other Asian countries, including China.

Although price increases are never good news for photographers, Fujifilm North America is adamant that it has considered the customer every step of the way and has tried to minimize the damage that price hikes can do as much as possible. Giving photographers a heads-up ahead of the price increase is certainly a good move, and not one that every photo company has made as everyone navigates the challenging economic landscape.

Image credits: Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.