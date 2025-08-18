Sigma 12mm f/1.4 Is the Smallest and Lightest DC Contemporary Lens

Sigma’s fifth DC | Contemporary prime lens has arrived, and it is a compact and lightweight 12mm f/1.4 ultra-wide-angle prime for APS-C mirrorless cameras.

The Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC | Contemporary weighs just 225 grams (7.9 ounces) and is a mere 69.4 millimeters (2.7 inches) long despite its ultra-wide focal length and fast aperture. The lens accepts 62mm front filters.

The Sigma 12mm f/1.4 is available for Sony E, Fujifilm X, and Canon RF mounts, delivering an equivalent focal length of 18mm on Sony and Fujifilm cameras and 19.2mm on Canon’s APS-C mirrorless bodies. It is the widest autofocus lens with an f/1.4 max aperture for APS-C mirrorless cameras.

The E and X-mount versions include a manual aperture control ring alongside their wide focus rings, while the RF version instead has a control ring. All three versions sport a dust and splash-resistant design and a water and oil-repellent coating on the front element.

The lens promises to work well for landscapes, astrophotography, travel, street photography, architecture, and vlogging. Sigma says its new lens is great for both still photography and video applications thanks to its lightweight design, fast autofocus system, and minimized focus breathing. The Sigma 12mm f/1.4 can focus as close as 17.2 centimeters (6.8 inches), resulting in a maximum magnification ratio of 1:8.4.

Despite its compact form factor and lightweight design, the Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC | Contemporary includes 14 elements in a dozen groups. The lens includes three double-sided aspherical lenses and a pair of SLD glass elements. Sigma promises that the lens delivers minimized sagittal coma flare, ensuring strong performance when photographing the night sky. The lens also promises high resolution across the frame when shooting wide open.

With the addition of the 12mm f/1.4 DC | Contemporary, Sigma’s series of APS-C f/1.4 primes now includes 12mm, 16mm, 23mm, 30mm, and 56mm focal lengths, covering equivalent focal lengths of 18mm, 24mm, 35mm, 45mm, and 84mm on Sony and Fujifilm cameras and about 19mm, 26mm, 37mm, 48mm, and 90mm on Canon bodies.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC launches in Sony E-mount, Fujifilm X-mount, and Canon RF-mount versions in early September for $629.

Image credits: Sigma