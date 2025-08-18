Sigma 12mm f/1.4 Is the Smallest and Lightest DC Contemporary Lens

Jeremy Gray

A black Sigma camera lens with "12mm 1:1.4 DC DN ø62" marked on the side, featuring a textured focus ring and aperture markings, shown against a plain white background.

Sigma’s fifth DC | Contemporary prime lens has arrived, and it is a compact and lightweight 12mm f/1.4 ultra-wide-angle prime for APS-C mirrorless cameras.

The Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC | Contemporary weighs just 225 grams (7.9 ounces) and is a mere 69.4 millimeters (2.7 inches) long despite its ultra-wide focal length and fast aperture. The lens accepts 62mm front filters.

The Sigma 12mm f/1.4 is available for Sony E, Fujifilm X, and Canon RF mounts, delivering an equivalent focal length of 18mm on Sony and Fujifilm cameras and 19.2mm on Canon’s APS-C mirrorless bodies. It is the widest autofocus lens with an f/1.4 max aperture for APS-C mirrorless cameras.

Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC lens shown upright with detailed focus and aperture rings, lens mount, and engraved markings for aperture values and focal length on a black background.

The E and X-mount versions include a manual aperture control ring alongside their wide focus rings, while the RF version instead has a control ring. All three versions sport a dust and splash-resistant design and a water and oil-repellent coating on the front element.

Top view of a black Canon EOS camera with a Sigma 12mm 1:1.4 DC lens attached, showing camera controls, dials, buttons, and part of the lens with clear branding visible.

The lens promises to work well for landscapes, astrophotography, travel, street photography, architecture, and vlogging. Sigma says its new lens is great for both still photography and video applications thanks to its lightweight design, fast autofocus system, and minimized focus breathing. The Sigma 12mm f/1.4 can focus as close as 17.2 centimeters (6.8 inches), resulting in a maximum magnification ratio of 1:8.4.

Despite its compact form factor and lightweight design, the Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC | Contemporary includes 14 elements in a dozen groups. The lens includes three double-sided aspherical lenses and a pair of SLD glass elements. Sigma promises that the lens delivers minimized sagittal coma flare, ensuring strong performance when photographing the night sky. The lens also promises high resolution across the frame when shooting wide open.

Top-down view of a digital camera with a Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC lens attached. The camera displays dials for ISO, shutter speed, and exposure compensation, as well as an on/off switch and various control buttons.

With the addition of the 12mm f/1.4 DC | Contemporary, Sigma’s series of APS-C f/1.4 primes now includes 12mm, 16mm, 23mm, 30mm, and 56mm focal lengths, covering equivalent focal lengths of 18mm, 24mm, 35mm, 45mm, and 84mm on Sony and Fujifilm cameras and about 19mm, 26mm, 37mm, 48mm, and 90mm on Canon bodies.

Sample Images

A snow-capped mountain stands under a starry night sky, with a lone tree and grassy field in the foreground.
Credit: Masami Tanaka
Terraced rice paddies filled with water curve along a hillside, surrounded by lush green trees and mountains under a clear blue sky.
Credit: Yuri Nanasaki
Close-up of pink cherry blossoms on tree branches with green and orange leaves, set against a bright blue sky. Sunlight filters through the petals, creating a soft, warm atmosphere.
Credit: Masami Tanaka
Spacious modern interior with high concrete walls, geometric shapes, and large windows. Warm lighting fixtures hang from the ceiling, reflecting on polished wooden floors.
Credit: Yuri Nanasaki
The night sky filled with stars and the Milky Way galaxy stretches above a dark, grassy field and a row of silhouetted trees on the horizon.
Credit: Masami Tanaka
Looking up at tall trees in a forest with sunlight streaming through the branches and green leaves, creating a bright and serene atmosphere.
Credit: Yuri Nanasaki
Close-up of bright yellow wildflowers with green leaves growing on a rocky hillside, with blurry purple flowers and greenery in the background under a clear blue sky.
Credit: Masami Tanaka
Dense green shrub with clusters of small white flowers blooming among glossy leaves, set against a cloudy sky background.
Credit: Yuri Nanasaki
Large, jagged basalt columns rise beside a flowing river at sunset, with soft golden light illuminating the rocks and distant green hills under a cloudy sky.
Credit: Masami Tanaka
A vase with yellow flowers sits on the floor by a wall, next to a shallow bowl filled with water and floating purple and yellow petals. A wooden bench and a straw hat hanging on the wall are visible nearby.
Credit: Yuri Nanasaki
A tall white lighthouse stands on a grassy hill under a soft blue and pink sky, with a paved pathway leading up to its entrance.
Credit: Masami Tanaka
A close-up of a white calla lily flower with a yellow spadix, surrounded by large, dark green leaves.
Credit: Yuri Nanasaki
Rocky coastline at night under a star-filled sky with the Milky Way visible. A distant lighthouse beam shines across the water, illuminating part of the dark landscape. Moss covers rocks in the foreground.
Credit: Masami Tanaka
Rocky shoreline with dark, jagged rocks partially submerged in calm, shallow water under a cloudy sky; distant land visible on the right horizon.
Credit: Yuri Nanasaki
A rocky hillside under a night sky filled with stars and the Milky Way, with some clouds near the horizon and faint silhouettes of distant hills.
Credit: Masami Tanaka
A tree-lined path with red and pink blossoms on tall trees, creating a colorful canopy over a wide, gravel walkway. Green bushes and grassy areas border the path under a bright, slightly cloudy sky.
Credit: Masami Tanaka
A star-filled night sky with the Milky Way visible above dark, silhouetted trees and hills.
Credit: Masami Tanaka
A single orange tulip in sharp focus stands among green leaves, with several blurred tulip buds and a soft, sunlit garden background.
Credit: Masami Tanaka
A large gray heron is captured mid-flight above a concrete wall, with industrial buildings and a cloudy sky in the background.
Credit: Yuri Nanasaki
A close-up of a cherry blossom branch with a single flower in sharp focus, surrounded by leaves, set against a blurred background with sunlight filtering through a clear blue sky.
Credit: Masami Tanaka

Pricing and Availability

The Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC launches in Sony E-mount, Fujifilm X-mount, and Canon RF-mount versions in early September for $629.

Image credits: Sigma

