How We Would Have Made the Fuji X half Differently | The PetaPixel Podcast

This week on The PetaPixel Podcast, Chris, Jordan, and I are joined once again by Sarah Teng and the four of us discuss what we would have perhaps done differently with the new Fujifilm X half design.

With a PetaPixel Membership, not only can you support original PetaPixel reporting and in-depth reviews, but you can also remove ads from the website and gain access to some seriously great perks, too. Members get $15 off the Moment Store, 25% off the PetaPixel Merch Store, and now can download full-resolution RAW files and JPEGs from the latest cameras and lenses. Join today! It costs just $3 per month or $30 per year.

The Fujifilm X half is a quirky, funny little camera that is actually exactly what many of us have been asking for: a digital camera that tugs on the analog heartstrings, combining the usability of the modern age with the fun of times past. The thing is, the X half isn’t perfect: there are some things the team would have done differently. Also, for those who enjoyed her article and video from earlier this week, Sarah takes a few minutes to answer some questions about her recent photography excursion to Iraq, too, so you won’t want to miss this episode!

Check out PetaPixel Merch: store.petapixel.com/

We use Riverside to record The PetaPixel Podcast in our online recording studio.



We hope you enjoy the podcast and we look forward to hearing what you think. If you like what you hear, please support us by subscribing, liking, commenting, and reviewing! Every week, the trio go over comments on YouTube and here on PetaPixel, but if you’d like to send a message for them to hear, you can do so through SpeakPipe.

In This Episode: