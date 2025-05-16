Leica D-Lux 8 and Lux Grip Prices Are Coming Down but Will Still Be Higher Than Before

Thanks to the rapidly changing tariff situation in the United States, American photographers are dealing with pricing whiplash. Less than two weeks after hiking prices by as much as 90%, Leica has announced price reductions for some products because of the 90-day trade truce between the U.S. and China.

The U.S. and China slashed tariffs earlier this week after trade negotiations in Geneva, with the U.S. reducing its tariff on China from 145% to 30% and China in turn reducing its tariff by 115 percentage points from 125% to 10%.

This has impacted Leica’s pricing for products made primarily in China, including the D-Lux 8 compact camera and Lux Grip for iPhone.

Earlier this month, when tariffs were at their highest level, Leica increased the D-Lux 8 price from $1,595 to $2,790, a 75% increase. Worse yet, the Lux Camera Grip price skyrocketed 90% from $329 to $625.

These eye-watering prices were short-lived, at least for now. Beginning Monday, May 19, the Leica D-Lux 8 will cost $1,915. While still $320 more than its launch price, this adjusted price is considerably lower than $2,790. The Lux Camera Grip will drop to $395, a $230 decrease that puts the cost about 20% above its launch price earlier this year.

“In alignment with the new tariff policy that was announced on Monday, May 12th 2025, Leica Camera North America will be providing a price adjustment that will be in effect on Monday, May 19th, 2025,” Leica Camera North America says in a statement provided to PetaPixel.

“This tariff reduction affects several Leica products, including some of the brand’s most sought-after offerings, such as the Leica D-Lux 8 which will see a price adjustment of $875 (new pricing will be $1,915.00) and the Leica Lux grip, which will see a price adjustment of $230 (new pricing will be $395.00).”

Leica notes that the tariff situation is challenging to predict, so it says it will “continue to evaluate and adjust pricing accordingly.”

One thing is certain, any photographer in the U.S. looking to buy a D-Lux 8 or Lux Camera Grip should wait until Monday and cross their fingers that American economic policy doesn’t go sideways over the weekend.

Image credits: Leica unless otherwise noted