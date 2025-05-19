Nikon Was Top Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Maker in Japan for First Time

Nikon was Japan’s best-selling full-frame mirrorless camera manufacturer last month for the first time. This was thanks in large part to the new Nikon Z5 II.

As Japanese retail analyst BCN+R reports, the Nikon Z5 II was instrumental in getting Nikon the top market share among BCN+R’s network, which includes around 2,300 Japanese camera and electronics retailers. This marks the very first time Nikon has been the best-selling full-frame mirrorless camera maker in any single month in BCN+R’s analysis. Nikon’s first full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Z6 and Z7, arrived at retailers in the fall of 2018, nearly seven years ago.

Thanks to Nikon’s popular full-frame cameras, including the new Z5 II, which arrived in Japan in late April, Nikon achieved a monthly market share of 33.4%. Sony, which has been the top dog nearly every month since the original a7 launched more than a decade ago, finished in a very close second position with 32.1% market share. Canon trailed in a not-so-distant third position with 24%. Mirrorless cameras comprise about 90% of all interchangeable lens camera sales in BCN+R’s retail network.

BCN+R cites the Z5 II’s affordable price as a significant factor in its popularity. The 24-megapixel full-frame camera has many features for its $1,700 asking price and is one of the best values across the full-frame camera segment.

“I loved my time with the Nikon Z5 II because I never felt under-gunned. The original Z5 was designed to meet a certain price and as capable as it was, there were some unavoidable compromises made to get there,” writes Chris Niccolls in PetaPixel‘s hands-on impressions of the Z5 II. “However, the Nikon Z5 II feels totally different. This is a true jack-of-all-trades with quality hardware throughout. It can handle everything from landscapes to sports to wildlife and would be equally at home as a professional wedding camera.”

BCN+R says Nikon’s previous top-selling mirrorless camera has been the Zf, but the Z5 II may be able to knock it off its mantle.

Although Nikon’s achievement has only been for a single month so far, it is nonetheless impressive. Will the company be able to maintain its momentum?

