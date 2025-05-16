Nikon’s Business Holds Steady but Tariffs Could Cut Profit by $70 Million

Jeremy Gray

Large, white "Nikon" sign stands amid greenery outside a modern building, near concrete steps and surrounded by trees and bushes.

Nikon’s latest financial results outline a significant drop in operating profit year-over-year, due mainly to significant one-time costs. The company also says that tariffs could reduce its profit for the current fiscal year by nearly $70 million.

Before diving into the actual financial results and presentation, it is worth making a brief detour concerning tariffs. Much like Sony, Nikon says that U.S. tariffs could have a significant impact on its bottom line. However, Nikon stopped short of officially adjusting its outlook for the next fiscal year, citing a “high level of uncertainty.” However, Nikon adds that it is currently expecting tariffs to reduce its operating profit by 10 billion yen, which is $68.5 million at current exchange rates. That’s huge, and not too surprising given how important the United States is to Nikon’s revenue — the U.S. alone accounts for around a quarter of Nikon’s total revenue.

A summary slide of Nikon's financial results for the year ending March 31, 2025, showing revenue, operating profit, and net profit figures; comparisons to forecasts; key financial highlights; and shareholder returns.

As for Nikon’s financial performance, the company’s operating profit for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 was 2.4 billion yen, which is $16.4 million. If Nikon’s tariff expectations come true, that is a potentially scary situation for Nikon.

A financial results slide shows a bar chart of revenue and operating profit for Nikon's Imaging Products Business from FY23/4 to FY25/3 (forecast) with key highlights and camera and lens unit sales figures in tables below.

Year-over-year, operating profit fell 37.3 billion yen (nearly $256 million). Nikon’s operating profit “significantly underperformed” relative to the company’s expectations, which was an operating profit of 19 billion yen ($130 million), due to one-time costs, including the acquisition of RED for $85 million, repair cots for MRMC assets, restructuring, and more. Nikon spent 27.2 billion yen in FY2025 on one-time costs, a whopping $186 million. The company does not anticipate the number for FY2026 to be anywhere near that.

Looking specifically at the company’s imaging products business, which accounts for around 40% of Nikon’s revenue, the results were okay. The segment earned an operating profit of 46.5 billion yen ($319 million), a bit less than last year. Nikon expects that FY2026 will feature a “steady” digital interchangeable lens camera market and flat revenue. Nikon cites the Z50 II and Z6 III cameras as particularly successful product launches.

Buy the Nikon Z50 II new on Amazon.comBuy the Nikon Z50 II used on KEH.com
Buy the Nikon Z6 III new on Amazon.comBuy the Nikon Z6 III used on KEH.com

It’s not all sunshine and roses, though. Nikon describes its imaging products business as adversely affected due to “fierce competition” in the mirrorless market, rising prices, and delays in “procuring components.” These “may lead to future deteriorating in market conditions,” Nikon says.

Two donut charts show Nikon’s revenue breakdown for the year ending March 31, 2025: by segment (Imaging 43%, Precision 22%, Healthcare 14%, Digital Manufacturing 13%, Others 7%) and by region (Japan 24%, US 24%, China 21%, Europe 16%, Others 15%).

As reported by The Phoblographer, Nikon also published a longer-term business outlook alongside its fiscal year results. In that presentation, the company noted its plans to continue to trickle Z9 features down to more affordable products, like the recent Z50 II.

A Nikon business overview slide showing imaging business goals, earnings plan, acquisition strategies, a camera product pyramid from entry to high-end models, and a focus on deploying leading-edge features for market growth.

The company also says it will “leverage RED to begin selling Nikon Z-mount products aimed at accessible filmmaking, high-end video production, and creators’ markets.” Nikon has ambitious plans to sell more cameras and lenses to “youth” and “new users,” especially in the mid- to high-end market, which includes cameras like the Z6 III, Z8, Zf, and Z9.

Buy the Nikon Zf new on Amazon.comBuy the Nikon Zf used on KEH.com
Buy the Nikon Z8 new on Amazon.comBuy the Nikon Z8 used on KEH.com

It is worth noting that The Phoblographer‘s coverage says in its headline, “Nikon Aims to Launch 45 New ILC Lenses, Reveals Fiscal Year Report,” which is not accurate. As the article body itself reports, Nikon’s presentation says it hopes to “expand the mirrorless camera lens lineup to about 45 lenses.” Nikon currently has nearly that many if teleconverters, FTZ adapters, and special edition lenses don’t count. Nikon has 42 distinct lenses in its lineup.

Image credits: Nikon. Featured image by Jaron Schneider.

, ,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Nikon financial results Nikon’s Financial Results Show Better Than Expected Performance
The image displays the Nikon logo, which consists of the word "Nikon" in bold black letters on a yellow background with three white diagonal stripes at the top left corner. Nikon’s Imaging Division Delivers Strong Financial Performance
Nikon Warns of ‘Extraordinary Losses’ Due to COVID-19
Nikon Reports On Its Money-Making: 2.9% Drop in Revenue, 3.4% Drop in Profit
Discussion