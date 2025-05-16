New Voigtlander Portrait Heliar 75mm f/1.8 Lens Lets Photographers Adjust Aberration and Bokeh

A close-up view of a Voigtländer camera lens with "PORTRAIT HELIAR 75mm F1.8" and various aperture settings visible, set against a dark, reflective background.

Cosina Voigtlander has announced the Portrait Heliar 75mm f/1.8. It is the company’s first lens with controllable spherical aberration, allowing photographers to have direct influence over the lens’s bokeh.

The full-frame Sony E-mount lens has the expected manual focus and aperture control rings, like other Voigtlander lenses. However, at the front end of the barrel, there is a third control ring — a silver one marked with “over” and “under” text and evenly arranged markings. This is the spherical aberration control ring. This allows photographers to under- or over-correct the lens’s spherical aberration, which changes the character of the out-of-focus elements in the frame.

A series of five images show a woman in vintage attire with flowers in her hair, demonstrating different exposure levels from underexposed to overexposed, labeled "Under," "Normal," and "Over" on a gray background.

When set to “under,” out-of-focus elements get much softer and rounder, and the overall image loses contrast and sharpness. On the other extreme end of the spectrum, when set to “over,” the lens is sharper and more contrasty. Turning the spherical aberration control ring has numerous other effects beyond changing the look of aberration. Adjusting this ring also shifts the focus position and changes the f-stop (within one-third of a stop, per Cosina). Further, turning the spherical aberration control ring to the “under” position will reduce peripheral light intensity, meaning photographers will contend with a vignette.

A close-up of a black camera lens with a silver adjusting ring, featuring engraved markings and the words "over" and "under" with arrows, set against a dark background.

Speaking of default settings, in its “normal” setting, the Portrait Heliar 75mm f/1.8 behaves much like any other 75mm f/1.8 lens. Cosina says the lens promises high resolution and strong control over aberrations and other color shifts. The lens features just six elements arranged across three groups. It has a nine-bladed aperture diaphragm.

The Voigtlander Portrait Heliar 75mm f/1.8 delivers a maximum reproduction ratio of 1:7.4. It has a 62mm front filter thread, is 88 millimeters (3.5 inches) long, and weighs 560 grams (1.2 pounds).

A black camera lens with a textured grip, white aperture markings, and a silver ring near the top, standing upright on a dark reflective surface against a dark background.

The lens is currently only listed in E-mount. However, it is worth noting that some Voigtlander lenses launched in E-mount later arrived on additional mounts, including Nikon Z. The company has not officially commented on whether that may be the case here as well.

Sample Images

A person in ornate vintage attire and an elaborate floral headdress with netting rests their head on a table set with antique glassware and decorative objects, gazing softly into the camera.

A woman in a pastel pink lace dress and a floral headpiece stands in a dreamy, softly lit room with sheer curtains and white birdcages hanging in the background. She gazes gently toward the camera.

A person gazes through a delicate net veil adorned with dried flowers, gently touching the net with their fingers. The lighting is soft and dreamy, creating an ethereal and artistic mood.

A woman with soft makeup and rosy cheeks gazes at the camera. She wears a vintage lace headpiece decorated with flowers and ribbons. The lighting is warm and dreamy, giving the portrait a romantic, ethereal feel.

A woman in a lacy, vintage-style dress and a floral headpiece stands in soft light, surrounded by white birdcages, creating a dreamy, ethereal atmosphere.

A young woman in a lacy pink dress and a floral headpiece stands among ornate white birdcages, softly lit with a dreamy, ethereal atmosphere. She gazes at the camera, gently touching one of the cages.

Pricing and Availability

The Voigtlander Portrait Heliar 75mm f/1.8 is expected to arrive next month. While U.S. pricing has not yet been confirmed, the lens is around £750 in the United Kingdom before VAT, equating to around $1,000 at current exchange rates. Official pricing is subject to be different, of course.

Image credits: Cosina Voigtlander. Real-world sample images by Kazuyuki Omori

