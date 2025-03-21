GFX100RF Design Philosophy with Fujifilm’s Justin Stailey | The PetaPixel Podcast

This week on The PetaPixel Podcast, Chris Niccolls and I sit down with Fujifilm’s Justin Stailey to talk about the design philosophy of the new GFX100RF and why the company made some of the decisions it did.

Curious why the camera has no IBIS and is only f/4? Stailey provides some answers. After the interview, Jordan Drake joins for a discussion on the GFX100RF and we have a lively discussion on a few of the things we didn’t get to in the full review published earlier this week, including a disagreement between Drake and Niccolls regarding the knurling on the optional lens attachments.

In This Episode: