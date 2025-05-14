The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is Kinda, Sorta Available in the US After All

By DJI’s standards, the Mavic 4 Pro’s launch is a bit disjointed. The company said its new professional-grade drone will not be sold in the United States during its global launch. However, some retailers are doing their own thing, and it’s very confusing.

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is an exciting new product thanks to its new 100-megapixel wide-angle camera sensor and 360-degree “Infinity Gimbal.” PetaPixel called it “the best drone for most pros” in its review. So it’s no surprise that customers in the U.S. are itching to get their hands on the new drone.

Customers looking to buy the drone directly from DJI are met with, well, nothing. The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is nowhere to be seen — like it was never announced at all. This is by design.

“The DJI Mavic 4 Pro will not be available for sale in the U.S. upon its global launch on May 13. Like many global companies, we have had to adjust our market strategy as local conditions and the industry environment have evolved. While we do not have a timeline for when we can introduce the product to the U.S. market, we are closely monitoring the situation and actively exploring every possible solution,” a DJI spokesperson told PetaPixel ahead of the Mavic 4 Pro’s launch.

However, eagle-eyed consumers noticed that retailers like B&H and Adorama are accepting preorders for the DJI Mavic 4 Pro. While neither retailer says when the drone will be available — it’s available now in other markets, including Canada — they are both accepting preorders for all configurations of the Mavic 4 Pro, including the base model that starts at $2,699, unusually close to the Canadian price of around $2,850.

As The Verge reported yesterday, Adorama briefly had stock of the Mavic 4 Pro. While it’s sold out, the company had the drone in hand yesterday. B&H reportedly never had the drone in stock and is unsure when stock will arrive.

To add more confusion, DPReview reports that DJI’s own brick-and-mortar store in New York City had limited stock of the Mavic 4 Pro at its Fifth Avenue store yesterday for the launch.

What gives? DJI said the Mavic 4 Pro would not be available in the U.S. at launch, and while that has proven true for the company’s official online store, the situation was different for other retailers.

“At this time, the DJI Mavic 4 Pro is not available for sale in the U.S. market through DJI’s official e-commerce site. We cannot comment on behalf of our retail partners,” a DJI spokesperson tells PetaPixel today.

As for where these retail partners got the Mavic 4 Pro drones and when they will get more, the mystery continues. Like many other companies, DJI is trying to figure out how to handle the persistent uncertainties in the United States. One thing is for sure: the Mavic 4 Pro’s launch is unusual, and American consumers should brace for the situation to remain weird for at least a bit longer.

Image credits: DJI