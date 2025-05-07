Photographers Overlook How Spoiled They Are by Modern Tech

Flagship DSLRs are all but dead. The Nikon D6 was discontinued this month, and the Canon EOS 1D X Mark III might as well be. While both Canon and Nikon have since launched flagship mirrorless cameras — and they’re excellent — the company’s mid-tier models best reflect the transformative leap in camera technology from the DSLR to the mirrorless era.

There’s little doubt that the Nikon Z9 is Nikon’s best overall camera, even if the Z8 gets close. The situation gets a little murkier with Canon, as it’s not apparent the company’s flagship EOS R1 is truly the best camera in the lineup (the R5 II has a strong claim). However, that’s not the focus here. Instead, we want to look at how roughly $2,500 mid-range cameras like the Nikon Z6 III and Canon EOS R6 II outperform the final flagship DSLR cameras in many cases, and do so at a fraction of the price.

The Nikon Z6 III Is Mostly Much Better Than the Nikon D6

It may at first seem odd to compare a camera like the Nikon Z6 III ($2,499) to the Nikon D6 ($6,499), but in a surprising number of ways, they aren’t so different.

For example, they offer around the same number of megapixels (25 for the Z6 III versus the D6’s 21). The native ISO ranges are barely different, the cameras have similar rear displays, they both shoot at 14 frames per second using their mechanical shutters, and each records 4K video.

However, while the D6 caps out at 14 frames per second since it doesn’t have an electronic shutter (or partially-stacked CMOS sensor) and its highest video recording mode is 4Kp30, the Z6 III can shoot full-res RAW images at 20 frames per second using its electronic shutter and it records 6Kp60 RAW video and can even shoot high-speed 4Kp120.

The advantages do not stop there — not by a long shot. The Z6 III has a new EXPEED 7 image processor, offers the advantages of an electronic viewfinder, has a fully articulating rear display, shoots 25-megapixel JPEG images at 60 frames per second, and has AI-powered autofocus that covers a much larger portion of the image area and works in significantly lower light.

The common comparison for the Nikon D6 is the Nikon Z9, which makes sense. The two cameras feature pro-level, dual-gripped bodies and serve the same audience at similar price points. There’s no question whatsoever that the Nikon Z9 is a much better and more versatile camera than the D6, either, by the way.

But when comparing Nikon’s enthusiast-level Z6 III against the pro-level flagship DSLR that arrived on the scene just four years prior, it is shocking how much better a pretty regular mirrorless camera in 2025 is compared to the best DSLR Nikon ever made, at least in terms of its photo and video features and performance, if not necessarily its ergonomics.

The Canon EOS R6 II Is Also Fantastic

There are other considerations for professional photographers beyond pure photo specifications, such as reliability within a professional workflow. The Nikon D6 has wired LAN support, as does the Canon EOS 1D X III — something the Z6 III and R6 II lack. The gap between the Canon EOS R6 II ($1,999) and EOS 1D X III ($6,499) differs slightly from the Z6 III and D6. Still, the primary point remains: even mid-range mirrorless cameras can run circles around flagship DSLRs in some situations.

The R6 II has more megapixels (24.2 versus 20.1), has a much faster AI-based autofocus system, better video recording modes, and faster shooting, at least when using its electronic shutter.

Some of these improvements can be explained away by the nearly three-year gap between the EOS 1DX III and the R6 II, but that cannot fully account for it. A big part is that the move to mirrorless camera technology and the expanded research and development that Canon and Nikon have given their mirrorless camera systems enables superior, feature-rich cameras that are faster and have better autofocus performance.

What a World Photographers Live In

Professional photographers are still capturing award-winning images using DSLR cameras. The DSLR has not yet vanished for various reasons, including budget, simple preference, and workflow.

However, when it comes to the best photo and video features, the answer is obvious: mirrorless cameras are way ahead. What is surprising, however, is that photographers don’t need to purchase flagship mirrorless cameras to achieve performance that would have easily ticked all the flagship boxes even just a few years ago — modern mid-range cameras will suffice.

Photographers can acquire what used to cost over $6,000, like sophisticated autofocus systems and continuous shooting at nearly 20 frames per second, for a fraction of the price now. While class-leading performance is still reserved for the most expensive mirrorless cameras today, as will always be the case, it is staggering just how much about $2,000 gets photographers these days.

Photographers who want the absolute best available right now must still shell out for it, but photographers would be well-served to keep in mind that the imaging performance pro photographers spent $6,000 or more to acquire just a handful of years ago is available for so much less now.

Everyone knows the move to mirrorless enabled certain improvements, like better autofocus area coverage and electronic viewfinders, but arguably, the complete and total democratization of professional-level photo and video features has not gotten enough attention. Like a positive version of the frog being boiled in a pot, photographers seemingly suddenly have 20 frames per second shooting, AI-powered autofocus that covers practically the entire full-frame image area, and 6K RAW video, and they got it for a couple thousand bucks rather than an arm and a leg.

