The Winners of the Inaugral International Aerial Photographer of the Year

Jaanna Steidle from the United States has been crowned the inaugural winner of the International Aerial Photographer of the Year competition.

Professional and amateur photographers worldwide were invited to enter the first International Aerial Photographer of the Year competition. Steidle won amid 1,500 entries from around the world.

First place was based on a portfolio of at least four images. Steidle’s images show the impressive marine life off Long Island, New York, including humpback whales, spinner sharks, and cownose rays.

There’s an electronic flip book available on the website where you can find more information about the competition.