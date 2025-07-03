Heartwarming Fuji X-Pro3 Easter Egg Shows Video Game-Like Credits Roll After 100,000 Photos

The Fujifilm X-Pro3 was released in 2019 and is the most recent version of the beloved rangefinder-style camera. While it has been six years, somehow an incredible and heartwarming Easter egg in the camera was only discovered this past week: after 100,000 photos, the camera will roll credits, just like after beating a video game or at the end of a movie.

The special show was captured by photographer and VSCO evangelist Zach Hodges, who shared quick photos he snapped of the credits rolling earlier this week. While it is unlikely that Hodges is the first to witness this special Easter egg given the popularity and age of the X-Pro3, his experience is rare enough that PetaPixel was able to confirm there are folks at Fujifilm who didn’t even know this was a thing (although the company has not provided official comment, PetaPixel can confirm that the names shown in Hodges’s photos are legitimate). The credits roll very quickly, so it’s possible that anyone who has been treated to them in the past simply didn’t have time to take a picture of them before they completed.

“I’ve been an avid photographer for 20 years now, and I’ve shot just about every brand between my own cameras and rentals for testing VSCO presets, but I’ve had a soft spot for Fuji since the original X100. I’ve owned and enjoyed a few of the X100 series over the years, but I grew tired of the 35mm equivalent focal length. When I saw the Dura Black X-Pro3, I knew it would be mine. It was so beautiful, I loved the bold screen design, and it was otherwise basically everything I liked about the X100 series, but with interchangeable lenses. I got a used one in June of 2022, and it’s been my constant companion ever since,” Hodges tells PetaPixel.

“I don’t actually know how many photos were on it when I got it, but it was practically new, so don’t think there were many. I take 1,000 to 2,000 photos most months, and way more on trips. This camera has been with me on several international trips and all over the US on family and work trips, and I’ve used it to make many of my favorite photos of all (my) time,” he continues.

Hodges has used the X-Pro3 regularly for almost three years, which goes to show that shooting that many photos on a camera like the X-Pro3 is more difficult than it might sound. This isn’t a fast-firing camera, so 100,000 images is a lot.

“Almost exactly 3 years after I got the camera, I was in Washington at Olympic National Park with my family. Even though that controversial back screen can be a fun display of the film simulation, I’m boring and I just use it to show things like battery, ISO, etc., since I don’t really use film simulations and recipes,” he says. Being a guy who makes VSCO filters means he’s often testing new things, so he shoots in RAW and edits later.

“So, I took a few photos and turned the camera off to save battery life as I always do. I glanced at that back screen, and instead of the usual camera settings, it said, ‘Thanks for 100,000 Shots.’ We were essentially lost in that moment, and I was trying to find a trail in a park with no signs. It took me a distracted second to realize what a cool moment I was in. I thought it was really neat, but it wasn’t until it started to play the credits of the whole design team for the camera that I realized how amazing this was, and finally thought to grab my phone and snap a few photos. You can see lists of names from the Fuji team for things like product design and product planning for this camera.”

Hodges, like many of the people who saw his photos shared on social media, says he was stunned that the company did something like this.

“The Fujifilm team basically hid a product experience behind something that would surely take years to get to, as a way to thank and reward their users for loyally using their product. As someone who has been a part of designing photography products, I was amazed that they had done this. This kind of passion is rare.”

Hodges later went back through and shared what he believes was that 100,000th shot:

A couple of days after he saw the credits roll, he shared his experience on Reddit, Threads, and Instagram, and the response was immediate, “pretty crazy,” and heartwarming. But Hodges was reminded of another reason why many X-Pro3 users might never have seen these credits: they simply couldn’t.

“Mostly [comments were] very positive towards myself, Fujifilm, and the X-Pro3, but there were several mentions of the screen failures that have plagued this camera. Some fellow X-Pro3 owners mourned the fact that they’ll never see this 100,000 moment because their screen died, which is really sad. I’ve never had an issue with the camera, and I am not very gentle with my gear, so it always seemed overblown to me. But the fact that a few of these stories came up in the responses was an unfortunate reminder. I don’t use the screen a whole lot (that is kind of the point of the design, right?!), but I don’t avoid it either. I don’t open it fully very often in the way I use it, though, so maybe that’s why I haven’t seen the issue,” he says.

It is somewhat ironic that one reason this Easter egg may have remained widely unknown to this point is that those who would use the camera most are the ones most likely to have experienced a damaged cable and, therefore, a nonfunctional rear LCD.

“I don’t know if my screen will fail one day, but what I do know is that I have thoroughly enjoyed this camera for three great years. I love how the rangefinder style design fits my face, the optical viewfinder, the one-handed operation, how small it is in my bag, the way it feels in my hand, the way every function has become muscle memory for me, the beautiful design and titanium finish that begs me to pick it up, and even the infamous back screen. It’s the camera that inspires me, and gets out of my way. I’m delighted to hear that the X-Pro4 may finally come next year, as that may be the only camera that could replace this one for me. Until then, I’ll happily keep using my X-Pro3 for another 100,000 shots if I have to!”

As Hodges is a fan of the X-Pro system in general — as are a lot of photographers — he couldn’t help but share what he hopes will come in the next iteration of the camera:

IBIS

The 26-megapixel stacked sensor from the X-H2S. I don’t want or need 40MP, but speed and better AF would be great

Updated design to match the same visual style as the X100V/VI

The back screen from the X-T5, mostly just to minimize controversy

An OVF that covers at least the frame lines of the 18mm f/1.4 (and the new 18mm f/2 that I hope is released with this camera)

A stronger material on the viewfinder cover. Mine’s very worn down.

Let me see the OVF sub monitor in all AF modes!

Face detection in OVF mode

A range finding display on the top of the camera for street shooting

The SS/ISO dial from the X100V/VI

The long hold function on the OVF dial from the X100V/VI

Much faster/better connection with the phone app, and RAW transfer over WiFi

Honestly, the battery, weight, size, and grip are all fine.

Let’s get VSCO presets on this camera!

I don’t want the film simulation dial from the X-E5 or the film winder from the X Half. Don’t get too creative here, just make it a really usable, durable, beautiful camera!

It is very likely that Fujifilm is considering all of what Hodges points to above. While many have given up hope that the X-Pro series will continue, Fujifilm has repeated said that it hasn’t abandoned the line and that it is taking its time with the X-Pro4 because it wants the camera to be special.

Image credits: Zach Hodges