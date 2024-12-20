Fujifilm Firmware Update Improves AF Tracking for Five X and GFX Cameras

It’s just a Fujifilm kind of day here at PetaPixel. Alongside some bombshells from an interview and a fresh X100VI teardown at Kolari, some Fujifilm owners have new camera firmware to download and install.

Five Fujifilm cameras received new firmware updates, all promising improved autofocus accuracy and performance during AF tracking. With these latest updates, the impacted cameras are now at the following firmware versions: Fujifilm GFX100S II (ver.1.10), Fujifilm X-T5 (ver.4.10), Fujifilm X-S20 (ver.3.10), Fujifilm X-T50 (ver.1.10), and the Fujifilm X100VI (ver.1.20).

There are no other improvements for all five affected cameras, and all the new firmware updates are available to download directly from Fujifilm’s firmware website.

However, more Fujifilm firmware news fell through the cracks this fall, so it’s worth quickly recapping everything Fujifilm camera owners may have missed in the last month or so.

The Fujifilm GFX100 II was brought to version 2.30 a month ago. It added F-Log2 C to the movie shooting menu, along with time code sync over USB and the same improved autofocus performance its “S” sibling received this week.

The original GFX camera, the GFX50S, launched way back in 2017 also got new firmware last month. Now at version 4.52, the camera received a bug fix for remote control shooting.

In the X Series lineup, the Fujifilm X-H2 and X-H2S received updates in November. The X-H2S, now at version 7.10, and the X-H2, at version 5.10, received the same three improvements as the GFX100 II: F-Log2 C, time code sync over USB, and better autofocus tracking performance.

The X-Pro2, X-T2, X-T20, and X-E3 all received the same bug fix as the GFX 50S. All three cameras are pretty long in the tooth, so it’s good to see Fujifilm continuing to support them, even if the support comes in the form of bug fixes rather than new feature improvements. The X-Pro2 and X-T2 were announced in mid-2016, so it is impressive these cameras still receive support. The X-T20 is not much newer, having launched in early 2017, about half a year before the X-E3 arrived. The non-interchangeable lens X100F released in early 2017 received the same bug fix last month, too.

Firmware updates are rarely super exciting, with some exceptions, but it is essential that companies fix bugs and improve features whenever possible. Fujifilm has a well-earned reputation for excellent post-launch firmware support; the latest volley of bug fixes and improvements are no exception.

Image credits: Featured image created using photos from Fujifilm and an asset licensed via Depositphotos.