Fujifilm X100VI Teardown Reveals an Unusual Surprise

Infrared conversion specialist Kolari routinely shares teardowns of new cameras, such as the EOS R5 II in October, and the Nikon Z8 and Hasselblad X1D II 50C last year. The latest new camera to go under the surgical knife (or screwdriver) is the Fujifilm X100VI.

Launched earlier this year and still hard to find, the X100VI has charmed photographers and reviewers alike with its upgraded 40-megapixel sensor, in-body image stabilization, and great built-in 35mm f/2 equivalent lens.

While the X100VI doesn’t look too different from the front and shares some features with its 2020 predecessor, there is, as Kolari’s experts show, quite a lot that has changed with the X100VI.

“After preordering this camera back in February 2024, we’re happy to say we’ve finally received the long awaited Fujifilm X100VI,” writes Phillip Andrew Iglesias for Kolari. “One of the most interesting features of this camera is its hybrid electronic and optical viewfinder (EVF and OVF respectively), whether you want to see the exact scene the lens is capturing versus the scene as an in-real-life viewing.”

Tools in hand, Kolari starts disassembly. Per usual, it begins with the camera’s baseplate, and then pulling back covers to access additional body screws. And in typical camera fashion, there was a screw that managed to stay hidden during the first pass. Once this nefarious fastener was located and removed, it was time to remove the camera’s rear panel, which must be done carefully since it’s connected using ribbon cables.

With these cables detached, the team moved on to top panel removal and getting the camera’s circuit board out of the body. The top panel had three more ribbon cables, although it remained connected due to a soldered connection.

By this stage, new cameras often look like every other camera. Sure, there are differences, but the basics are usually consistent. However, in the case of the X100VI, after removing the screws holding the sensor in place, Kolari found a surprise.

“Three screws fastened the sensor cover to the frame. This turned out to be a huge surprise. We thought we would be able to access the sensor after removing those screws, but we found that this part, the sensor cover, was just another layer of removal that needed to be done. What’s more — there is a PCB right behind the sensor! We have never seen this in a camera before.”

With that unexpected twist tackled, it was time to remove the sensor, and “lo and behold, the PCB part was simply a part of the sensor itself.”

Kolari says that Fujifilm mirrorless cameras are generally “among the most difficult to disassemble because of their complex internal designs.” However, the X100VI, surprises and all, bucks this trend. “It was a quick and easy teardown,” Kolari concludes.

Kolari offers infrared and full-spectrum camera conversion services starting at $299, although these prices are discounted to $224 for the holidays. The Fujifilm X100VI is also available to purchase already converted for $1,999.99, with various infrared and spectral conversion options available. And yes, it is in stock, unlike regular X100VI cameras elsewhere.

Image credits: Kolari