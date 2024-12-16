Nikon Adds Shutter Angle to Z9 and Frame.io Support to NX MobileAir

Nikon announced a pair of updates that covers a range of its most popular full-frame cameras, starting with a video-centric update to the flagship Z9 and Frame.io camera-to-cloud support for the Z9, Z8, and Z6 III via its NX MobileAir app.

Up first is firmware version 5.10 for the Nikon Z9, the company’s flagship camera that has seen a steady flow of updates since it launched in 2021. The update is focused on video capture and adds both shutter angle as well as a customizable zebra pattern.

The update adds a new shutter mode that lets users set the shutter angle to one of 15 steps between 6.5 degrees and 360 degrees, eliminating the need to select a shutter speed whenever the frame rate is adjusted and instead always allowing users to achieve the desired motion blur.

Additionally, update version 5.10 allows Z9 users to customize the color of the zebra pattern display as well as the transparency and display position of the brightness information displays (along with their size — this includes the histogram and waveform monitors).

“These capabilities were incorporated to make video recording easier by allowing the user to confirm appropriate exposure, even when recording high-contrast scenes,” Nikon says.

Nikon is also enabling the promised Frame.io support for its NX MobileAir app, a promise it made to photographers back in October at Adobe MAX. This is well ahead of expectations, however, as Nikon only said it would be adding Frame.io sometime in 2025. Perhaps that’s what it means for full support, as what is coming today bears a major caveat: it is only being made available for Android devices at launch. The company says iOS development is “currently underway.”

The updated version of NX MobileAir for Android devices will allow photographers to manually or automatically upload recorded video files to a Frame.io account where they can be then further shared. Additionally, when selecting video files for upload, they can be filtered by rating and/or file format, Nikon says.

“Support for Frame.io will provide a more efficient workflow by seamlessly connecting the entire video production process, from recording to final delivery. This feature is especially useful when speed is of the essence, such as with live event social media creation as well as news and sports reporting,” Nikon adds.

The Frame.io feature is only compatible with the Z9, Z8, and Z6 III cameras and in conjunction with the NX MobileAir app.

Image credits: Nikon