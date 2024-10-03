Fujifilm Announces Huge Video-Focused Updates, Will Host an October X Summit

Fujifilm took to YouTube overnight to share some exciting photography news, including a significant firmware update for X and GFX Series cameras and details concerning an upcoming X Summit in Tokyo.

Firmware Updates Improve Video Features and Performance on the X-H2, X-H2S, and GFX100 II

Starting with the firmware update, it is video-oriented and packs a lot of promising features and improvements. The firmware update is in development for the X-H2, X-H2S, and GFX100 II cameras, and Fujifilm’s Yuji Igarashi, Divisional Manager of Fujifilm’s Professional Imaging Group, says the development is in response to customer feedback.

“We strive to enhance our products by making improvements and adding new features through firmware updates guided by the feedback we receive from our users,” Igarashi explains. “Recently, we’ve received comments especially on autofocus, to improve the performance.”

Igarashi says that the upcoming firmware update will improve subject tracking and face/eye detection performance and stability during video recording for the three impacted cameras, all of which are flagship models in Fujifilm’s lineup.

The firmware goes beyond autofocus improvements and will also add a pair of new functions for video shooting. The first is F-Log2 C, which promises a wide color gamut. Further, the cameras will deliver timecode synchronization via ambient lockit devices through a wired connection, a boon for some professional video workflows. Like the autofocus improvements, Igarashi says these improvements have been highly requested by users, especially those in high-end studio video environments.

The firmware updates are expected to arrive in November.

X Summit in Tokyo on October 14th

Fujifilm has already had two X Summits this year, one in Tokyo in February to announce the X100VI and a second in Australia in May to unveil the Fujifilm X-T50 and GFX100S II cameras and the XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 R LM WR and GF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR lenses. Fujifilm just announced the third, which will return to Tokyo on October 14th at 1 PM (GMT), which is 9 AM ET (6 AM PT).

At the Clay Studio in Tokyo, Fujifilm’s design center, the company will share new information regarding the company’s product designs and philosophy. “You won’t be disappointed with the X Summit,” Igarashi promises. As for what products Fujifilm may announce, photographers will just have to wait and see.

Image credits: Fujifilm. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.