7Artisans’ New 10mm f/3.5 Ultra-Wide Lens Costs Just $99

In a notable addition to its growing catalog of budget-friendly yet capable manual lenses, 7Artisans has officially announced its new 10mm f/3.5 ultra-wide-angle lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras.

Designed for Sony E, Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, and Micro Four Thirds, the 7Artisans 10mm f/3.5 lens promises broad creative potential for landscape, architectural, street, and even wide-angle portrait photographers.

This new offering by 7Artisans stands out not only for its ultra-wide 10mm focal length, equivalent to approximately 15mm on APS-C and 20mm on M43 systems, but also for its commitment to optical precision without fisheye distortion. The lens offers a sweeping 108° angle of view while promising straight lines across the frame, a notable achievement given its compact form and fully manual operation.

Unlike many wide-angle lenses that lean into a fisheye effect, the 7Artisans 10mm f/3.5 is rectilinear, using a nine-element, seven-group optical design to minimize barrel distortion. According to the manufacturer, this enables users to shoot architecture or interiors with accurate geometry, straight walls, and aligned vertical lines, without relying on software correction in post-production.

The non-distorted rendering makes this lens particularly suitable for photographers who want “ready-to-use” images straight out of the camera, an increasingly important demand in fast-paced content creation environments.

Weighing approximately 4.4 ounces (125.5 grams) in its Sony E mount version and measuring just 34 millimeters (1.3 inches) long, the lens is designed for portability and ease of use. Its compact size is well-suited for on-the-go shooting, particularly for street and travel photographers who prioritize discretion and light gear.

The 7Artisans 10mm f/3.5 features a retro-inspired design, constructed with a durable aluminum alloy body, and offers a clicked aperture ring that ranges from f/3.5 to f/22, providing tactile feedback for precise control.

Despite its minimalist build, the lens incorporates several optical characteristics that enhance its creative appeal. A five-blade aperture design delivers 10-pointed sun stars when stopped down and pointed toward strong light sources, an aesthetic touch appreciated in landscape and night photography.

The 10mm focal length, with a minimum focusing distance of 7.87 inches (0.2 meters), also opens up dramatic compositional possibilities, from dynamic low-angle shots in urban environments to exaggerated perspective in portraiture. The manufacturer highlights the lens’s ability to create “geometric poems” in indoor spaces, with deep spatial rendering and natural interaction with light and shadow.

The 7Artisans 10mm f/3.5 with its wide field of view appears to be positioned as a creative tool rather than a mainstream replacement for more popular standard wide-angle zooms that feature auto-focus. By comparison, the 7Artisans 10mm f/3.5’s manual focus and fixed focal length suggest appeal among experienced enthusiasts, film-style content creators, and photographers seeking to expand their visual storytelling with an ultra-wide perspective.

Pricing and Availability

The 7Artisans 10mm f/3.5 is available now for $99 in Sony E, Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, as well as Panasonic and Olympus Micro Four Thirds mounts.

Image credits: 7Artisans