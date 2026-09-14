The Fujifilm Instax Link Wide 2 Portable Printer Puts Your Smartphone Photos Onto Instant Film

Way back in 2021, Fujifilm unveiled the Instax Link Wide portable smartphone photo printer, enabling photographers to print their photos on Instax Wide instant film, no matter which digital camera they used to capture the shot. Now the Instax Link Wide 2 has arrived, bringing a new set of interactive features.

“Our instax Wide products are always highly sought after by a very dedicated fan base within the instax™ ecosystem,” says Bing Liem, division president, Imaging Division, Fujifilm North America Corporation.

“We listened to what our Wide fans wanted, and what we heard most often and resoundingly was them asking when a new Wide printer was coming out. Link Wide 2’s new features are designed to make each image distinctly personalized through the accompanying Link Wide app. We’re excited to see how our Wide fans get creative with this cool new printer and app,” Liem continues.

A key new feature is the Photo Mixer on the accompanying Instax Link Wide smartphone app. Using Photo Mixer, photographers can pick their favorite shots from their smartphone’s camera roll and tap a “Mix It” button to browse and select from a range of collage-style layouts. Users can remix a photo up to five times, then fine-tune it with custom edits before printing or sharing it online.

The Instax Link Wide app also includes frames, filters, emojis, color modes, and text options. Fujifilm says there are over 1,600 in-app stickers that people can use to personalize their photos for printing or sharing.

From inside the app, people can also add a QR code to their Instax Wide photos, which can be used to share links, locations, hidden messages, or sound clips. Fujifilm has offered something similar on its Instax mini LiPlay+ hybrid instant camera.

The Instax Link Wide 2 prints on standard Instax Wide instant film, which is approximately 3 x 5 inches. The printer requires the use of the accompanying Instax Link Wide app, and it connects to a compatible smartphone over Bluetooth. Users can also print directly to the printer through the Instax Pal or the Fujifilm X-T30 III cameras.

Pricing and Availability

The Fujifilm Instax Link Wide 2 smartphone printer will be available in late September for $179.95 in the US and $239.99 in Canada. It comes in two colorways: beige or blue.

Image creditsFujifilm