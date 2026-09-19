Photographer Captured Crowds in the 1980s and 1990s Before Society Changed Forever

Features
Pesala Bandara
A group of young people in casual summer clothing gather outdoors near a banner, with some individuals embracing or walking together.
Loreley, 1988 © Wolfgang Zurborn

A photographer’s fascinating images of crowds in the 1980s and 1990s offer a vivid look at a society in transition — revealing the relationships, tensions, and shared experiences unfolding within them.

German photographer Wolfgang Zurborn’s upcoming book Crowds, published by Kehrer Verlag, brings together hundreds of digitized analog color negatives from his archive, many of which have never been published before.

A woman in a checkered blouse walks through a crowded city street, with pedestrians and storefronts visible in the background.
Paris, 1989 © Wolfgang Zurborn
A young man in a leather jacket stands with three women, all facing a fairground ride featuring a painted surfer.
Cologne, 1991 © Wolfgang Zurborn
A crowd of young people at an outdoor festival, with some standing and others sitting on the grass under a cloudy sky.
Wackersdorf, 1986 © Wolfgang Zurborn

For more than four decades, Zurborn has photographed people in public spaces, focusing on encounters, gestures and coincidences that show how people interact and behave in social settings. Crowds brings together photographs Zurborn has taken since the 1980s. Together, they document an era shaped by mass culture, social conditioning and the growing influence of the media.

Zurborn’s portraits cover a range of public gatherings, including political, sporting, religious, tourist and entertainment events — providing opportunities for the photographer to document how people behave as part of a larger group. Within tightly packed crowds, Zurborn photographs moments in which the movements and interactions between people create connections between individual actions and broader social patterns.

A group of people gather outdoors near a banner with the letters "AA," while a shirtless man sits on the ground nearby.
Wackersdorf, 1986 © Wolfgang Zurborn
People look up at four airplanes flying in formation over a city street next to a building with a large Citroën sign.
Paris, 1989 © Wolfgang Zurborn
A woman in a striped jumpsuit and a young girl stand by a brown Mercedes-Benz parked in front of a damaged, partially collapsed building.
Cologne, 1988 © Wolfgang Zurborn

His photographs do not simply treat people as part of the visual background, nor do they present them as isolated individuals removed from their surroundings. Instead, the images show relationships between people, groups and the environments around them. They also reflect on the increasingly pervasive presence of mass media in contemporary life.

A Project That Took Shape in the Pandemic

Zurborn’s project took shape during the lockdowns of the coronavirus pandemic, when public gatherings had suddenly come to a standstill. During this period, Zurborn returned to his archive and scanned hundreds of analog color negatives. The process allowed him to identify connections between photographs taken across several decades.

A family walks past a silver building marked "SPIEL 55" with a large clock-shaped sign, next to a black-and-white striped pillar.
Cologne, 1989 © Wolfgang Zurborn
Several older women wearing hats and glasses stand in a crowd during a religious procession with banners depicting the Mater Dolorosa.
Wackersdorf, 1986 © Wolfgang Zurborn
A close-up view of a large, glittery blue seahorse-shaped ride seat in the foreground, with a crowd of people standing and sitting around a yellow table in the background.
Cologne, 1990 © Wolfgang Zurborn
A person wearing a woven hat and a floral shirt stands next to a mannequin dressed in green military-style clothing and black boots, with a French flag draped nearby.
Cologne, 1987 © Wolfgang Zurborn

A dense crowd of people sits and lies on a grassy field, with a person in the foreground reading a newspaper titled "WHO IS WHO.

The enforced pause in an overstimulated mass culture also led him to reconsider how people are influenced by their social environments and the media around them, as well as the possibility of living a self-determined life.

Crowds does not impose a single interpretation on the photographs. Instead, Zurborn’s images present moments of contemporary life that encourage viewers to examine the complex, contradictory, and often chaotic structures of society more closely.

Working in the tradition of color street photography, Zurborn embraces the amount of visual information found in public spaces rather than giving one element clear priority. His photographs often contain activity in both the foreground and background, with smaller details appearing alongside larger patterns. Scenes that initially seem chaotic can reveal a visual order as the viewer looks more closely, while still retaining the unpredictability of everyday public life.

Wolfgang Zurborn’s book Crowds (published by Kehrer Verlag) can be purchased here.

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