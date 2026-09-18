Photographer Hides Behind Rock as Herd of 400 Wild Reindeer Comes Charging at Him

A nature photographer filmed the extraordinary moment he had to hide behind a rock when a huge herd of 400 wild reindeer came charging toward him.

Anton Freyr Birgisson, a nature photographer and wilderness guide for Geo Travel Iceland, had the heart-stopping interaction with the enormous herd of wild reindeer in a remote part of northern Iceland.

Birgisson says he had joined a group of local hunters that day simply to observe and take photographs of the herd of around 400 wild reindeer. Iceland’s government regulates reindeer hunting because the animals have no natural predators.

The photographer planned to observe the herd from a distance without disturbing them. But the situation changed quickly when the animals suddenly turned and began moving toward Birgisson, charging in his direction.

“My plan was not to get close to the herd, but the reindeer had another idea,” Birgisson tells PetaPixel.

With hundreds of reindeer heading straight toward him, Birgisson had to think fast and dropped behind a rock to avoid startling the herd while still staying close enough to capture the remarkable encounter. He filmed the moment on his iPhone and at one point, incredibly, a reindeer calf even came close to him.

“They were very calm. They were spooked and came downwind, which is not usual behavior,” Birgisson says. “And I hid myself behind the rock as I thought they would turn around.”

“But they did not and just calmly walked by. One calf even came to smell me! It was a beautiful herd of around 400 animals.”

As a wilderness guide for Geo Travel Iceland, Birgisson leads small-group adventures through North Iceland, where visitors can explore the region’s landscapes and wildlife by snowmobile, UTV, Super Jeep, or on foot. He says the company also takes guests out in search of wild reindeer and birds, giving photographers opportunities to experience the area’s varied scenery and wildlife in the field.

“We are trying to bring awareness about traveling in North Iceland and all the incredible opportunities and adventure that North Iceland has to offer,” Birgisson says.

He adds: “Reindeer are wild here and can be spotted usually from a long distance. We sometimes take people out in a search for reindeer. Birding is also very popular here.”

More information about Geo Travel Iceland can be found on Instagram and its website.