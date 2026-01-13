Fujifilm’s Instax Mini Link+ Smartphone Printer Looks All Grown Up

Fujifilm North America Corporation has announced the instax mini Link+, a new smartphone printer that sports a sleeker, more buttoned-up design and works alongside an updated mobile app.

The mini Link+ lets smartphone users quickly and easily print photos directly from their smartphone’s camera roll and even print out Pinterest pins. However, for those who want to do more with their photos, they can use the Design Print mode to add text, illustrations, and graphics to their images before printing. The app also I includes frame and sticker choices for users to add to their shots.

As users capture more videos, they may also want to print frames from their clips, which is available as the Video Print feature inside the instax mini Link app. Users can isolate the “perfect frame” from within a video on their smartphone and output it as a printed image.

As expected, instax mini Link+ owners can also preview their prints and select multiple shots, up to 10, at a time to print in a single step. It’s also possible to print a collage on a single instax mini print, although, of course, the instax mini format is relatively small.

The mini Link+ smartphone printer employs a slim, portable design with a striking orange color accent. Ultimately, this is one of the biggest differentiators between the new instax mini Link+ and its predecessor, as both products do the same basic thing: print photos from a smartphone. Further, much of the new functionality is dependent on the updated app, which is not exclusive to the mini Link+ model.

“One of our favorite things about the instax mini Link™ line of smartphone printers is the breadth of options it delivers to creators,” says Bing Liem, division president, Fujifilm North America Corporation, Imaging Division.

“Users being able to print images from their smartphone’s camera roll has brought the joy of instant photography and the analog film experience to so many. With the introduction of mini Link+, we’re especially excited because the features will allow them to take their creativity and self-expression even further.”

Pricing and Availability

The Fujifilm instax mini Link+ smartphone printer and updated instax mini Link smartphone app will be available in early February for $169.95 in the United States and $189.99 in Canada.

Image credits: Fujifilm