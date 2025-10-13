Fujifilm Instax mini LiPlay+ Prints Sound On Photos and Has Dual Cameras

Fujifilm has unveiled the new Instax mini LiPlay+, a hybrid instant camera that introduces many new features, including dual cameras, enhanced sound capabilities, and a refined design.

The new Instax mini LiPlay+ camera builds upon the Instax mini LiPlay line that debuted back in 2019 with the original Mini LiPlay (pronounced “lee-play”) camera. That camera introduces never-before-seen features to the instant camera market, including the ability for photographers to record sound and “attach” it to a print via a QR code that users could print to the corner of their Instax mini photo.

This clever audio recording feature returns with the new Instax mini LiPlay+, allowing creators to use Instax Sound Print to record three-second audio clips to add to their images. In addition to recording short audio clips and adding the associated QR code to their Instax instant film prints, the Instax Sound Album feature enables people to create custom animated videos with sound, vibrant backgrounds, and music, which adds a new multimedia experience to instant photography.

The camera works alongside the free Instax mini LiPlay app, which allows users to remotely capture images over Bluetooth and add finishing touches before printing, such as adding frames, stickers, and text. People can also print photos captured with their smartphone.

New to the mini LiPlay+ hybrid instant camera is a second camera. Like its predecessor, the LiPlay+ has a main camera on its front. However, it also adds a second wide-angle rear “selfie” camera. This second camera enables the new layered photo mode, in which people can combine two photos — one from each camera — into a single frame.

The Instax mini LiPlay+ camera features the expected modes, including automatic exposure and flash control, plus two- and 10-second self-timer modes.

“As Fujifilm’s first hybrid instant camera, and the first camera with the unique capability to integrate sound into photos, our mini LiPlay line of hybrid Fujifilm cameras has always been one of our most unique offerings,” says Bing Liem, president, Fujifilm North America Corporation, Imaging Division.

“Mini LiPlay+ builds on the distinctive features of the original mini LiPlay, giving users even more creative ways to express themselves through photos and sound. It’s a truly versatile hybrid camera with a unique set of attributes to suit every skill and interest level,” Liem continues.

Alongside the new Instax mini LiPlay+ camera, Fujifilm has also introduced a new Instax mini film type: mini Soft Glitter. This instant film, available in a 10-exposure pack, features gold accents and “soothing hues” to deliver what Fujifilm describes as a “calming shimmer” to the frame of each photo.

Pricing and Availability

The Fujifilm Instax mini LiPlay+ hybrid instant camera will be available in Sand Beige and Midnight Blue colorways in late October and is priced at $234.95 in the United States and $279.99 in Canada. The updated Instax mini LiPlay+ app will launch at the same time as the camera.

The new Instax mini Soft Glitter film will also arrive in late October and retail for $17.99 in the U.S. and $14.99 in Canada.

Image credits: Fujifilm