A New Telephoto Lens for the Insta360 Luna Ultra Will Give It a 450mm Zoom

Insta360 has announced new firmware and a new Ultra Telephoto Lens for its creator-focused Luna Ultra that gives the camera a 450mm focal length equivalent.

The action camera company is today sending new firmware to the Luna Ultra, which was released in June, that upgrades the in-camera zoom to 15x, equivalent to 300mm.

“Powered by Luna Ultra’s dual professional imaging chips, the enhanced zoom is designed to retain more detail at high magnification than traditional digital zoom,” Insta360 says.

“AI Remosaic intelligently reconstructs and enhances image details that can be lost during digital cropping, helping distant subjects such as people, text, buildings, and landscapes remain clearer and more defined, even at 15× zoom.”













Also in the firmware upgrade is 4K vertical video and a new feature called Stage Mode.

The Insta360 Luna Pro, a slimmed-down version of the Ultra, had 4K 30FPS vertical video on launch. Like the Pro, the Ultra uses 6K oversampling technology to deliver footage that’s ready for social media platforms.

Stage Mode is designed for shooting concerts and live events from as far away as the nosebleed section.

Insta360 says it “introduces dedicated image-processing strategies to help maintain focus and exposure when performers are surrounded by complex lighting, movement, and crowds.”

The company says that Stage Mode can track subjects better thanks to the model being trained on “extensive concert footage” that “improves Luna Ultra’s ability to recognize, follow, and reacquire performers in low-light stage environments.”

There are also two audio options in Stage Mode. One of them, Stage Audio, prioritizes sounds coming from the stage. The other, Ambient Audio, captures the atmosphere of the venue as well as the performers.













Ultra Telephoto Lens

On top of all this software is a new piece of hardware that builds on the 15x zoom and enhances it by 1.5x.

Coupled with the new firmware, the Ultra Telephoto lens ultimately gives the shooter a 450mm focal length to work with. When the snap-on magnetic lens is attached, it supports shooting from 90mm to 450mm on the telephoto lens with the main camera covered.

The new bundle, called the Insta360 Luna Ultra Zoom Bundle, costs $889.99. The telephoto lens is not yet listed individually on B&H but can be bought directly from Insta360 here.