The Phenomenal Winners of Bird Photographer of the Year 2026

The winners of Bird Photographer of the Year 2026 have been unveiled. An image of a northern gannet bursting through the ocean’s surface has taken the grand prize in the “world’s largest bird photography competition.”

Photographers from all over the world entered more than 24,000 images into the competition, each with their eyes on the £3,000 ($4,000) grand prize.

Photographer Henley Spiers, from the United Kingdom, was declared this year’s grand prize winner for his striking image taken in Scotland’s waters.

“The handsome northern gannets lead a dualistic existence”, says Spiers. “In the nest, their newborn is carefully nurtured, and a couple’s bond is reinforced by pointing sharp beaks to the sky as they tenderly stroke their white necks together. In flight, hunting mode takes over, and piercing yellow eyes, fringed with blue circles, scour the sea for prey.”

Spiers adds, “When fish are spotted, the gannets fly into the wind and stretch out their wings as brakes, precisely adjusting their position in relation to their quarry. Moments later, with wings tucked in tightly, the gannet shape-shifts into a pointed torpedo, diving into the water at speeds of up to 86km/h.”

This year, the competition donated more than £5,000 ($6,700) to partner charity Birds on the Brink, which provides vital funding to grassroots bird conservation projects around the world.

Photographers from across the world competed in eight different categories in the adult competition: Best Portrait, Birds in the Environment, Bird Behaviour, Birds in Flight, Black and White, Urban Birds, Conservation (Single Image), and Creative Perspectives. There was also a Conservation Award, Portfolio Award, and Video Award, as well as three categories in the youth competition.

“In a world where AI-generated imagery is becoming increasingly common, this year’s winners are a powerful reminder of the value of authenticity,” says Will Nicholls, Director of Bird Photographer of the Year.

“Every image in the competition represents a real moment in the wild, earned through patience, dedication and a genuine connection with nature. People will always value real stories told by real people, and this year’s extraordinary photographs celebrate the beauty, wonder and authenticity of our natural world.”

The next cycle of the competition, BPOTY 12, is now open for entries at birdpoty.com and invites photographers of all experience levels to submit their best bird photos.