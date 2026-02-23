Sigma 15mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary for APS-C Is Smaller and Sharper

Sigma has announced the 15mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary, a new fast, wide-angle lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras. The new lens is the successor to the beloved Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary lens unveiled way back in 2017.

The Sigma 15mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary is the latest in a large series of fast APS-C prime Contemporary-series lenses, joining popular primes like the 12mm f/1.4 DC, 16mm f/1.4 DC DN, 23mm f/1.4 DC DN, 30mm f/1.4 DC DN, and 56mm f/1.4 DC DN. The 15mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary slots in just below the 16mm f/1.4 DC DN in terms of coverage, while promising a more compact, lighter wide-angle option for photographers and videographers.

Compared to the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary, the new 15mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary lens is approximately 30% shorter, about 50% lighter, and has a filter diameter that has shrunk from 67mm to just 58mm. At 220 grams (7.8 ounces), the Sigma 15mm f/1.4 is the lightest lens in Sigma’s f/1.4 DC Contemporary series and, per Sigma, an optimal choice for handheld video work and travel photography.

The dust- and splash-resistant lens features a dedicated aperture control ring, at least for the Sony E-mount and Fujifilm X-mount versions. The Canon RF-mount lens, on the other hand, has a control ring that can be customized to the user’s preference.

The new wide-angle lens, which offers a 22.5mm equivalent focal length on Sony and Fujifilm APS-C cameras and 24mm on Canon cameras, features a smooth, responsive stepping motor. Sigma promises fast, precise autofocus performance for both stills and video, even with fast-moving subjects. Concerning video, Sigma adds that the lens is designed to minimize focus breathing, promising smooth, natural-looking focus pulls during video recording.

Sigma says the 15mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary was developed not only to be smaller and lighter than the 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary released nine years ago, but also to deliver significantly better image quality. Sigma placed specific emphasis on improving edge-to-edge sharpness while also better suppressing sagittal coma flare, a common issue with fast, wide-angle lenses.

The new 15mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary lens features specialized glass elements to achieve its better image quality, including one FLD element, three SLD elements, and a trio of double-sided aspherical lenses. These work together to keep the lens smaller while also improving imaging performance.

“The lens delivers high optical performance even at its maximum aperture, allowing you to fully enjoy the distinctive rendering of F1.4. It excels in low-light conditions, such as dim indoor environments or nighttime street photography, while the nine-blade aperture produces beautiful circular bokeh that makes subjects stand out and adds a sense of depth, whether shooting stills or video,” Sigma promises.

The lens also promises to “largely eliminate” flare and ghosting, thanks in part to Sigma’s advanced optical simulation technology used during development.

With its fast aperture and wide-angle field of view, the new Sigma 15mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary should be a great option for a wide range of applications, including travel, landscape, and environmental portrait photography. The lens should also work well for gimbal- and handheld-based video work thanks to its compact, lightweight design.

Sample Photos

Pricing and Availability

The Sigma 15mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary lens will be available on March 12 for a suggested retail price of $579. The lens is available for Sony E-mount, Fujifilm X-Mount, and Canon RF-mount APS-C cameras.

Image credits: Sigma. Real-world sample photos by Owashi Yosuke and Daisuke Fujimura, provided courtesy of Sigma.