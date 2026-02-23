Sigma 15mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary for APS-C Is Smaller and Sharper

Jeremy Gray

A black Sigma 15mm f/1.4 DC DN camera lens shown against a white background, with visible focus and aperture rings, lens markings, and a prominent front glass element.

Sigma has announced the 15mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary, a new fast, wide-angle lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras. The new lens is the successor to the beloved Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary lens unveiled way back in 2017.

Buy the Sigma 15mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary new on B&HBuy the Sigma 15mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary used on KEH.com

The Sigma 15mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary is the latest in a large series of fast APS-C prime Contemporary-series lenses, joining popular primes like the 12mm f/1.4 DC, 16mm f/1.4 DC DN, 23mm f/1.4 DC DN, 30mm f/1.4 DC DN, and 56mm f/1.4 DC DN. The 15mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary slots in just below the 16mm f/1.4 DC DN in terms of coverage, while promising a more compact, lighter wide-angle option for photographers and videographers.

A black Sigma camera lens with a focal length of 15mm and aperture of f/1.4, featuring textured focus and aperture rings, white markings, and a metal mount at the base.
Sigma 15mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary (E-mount)

Compared to the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary, the new 15mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary lens is approximately 30% shorter, about 50% lighter, and has a filter diameter that has shrunk from 67mm to just 58mm. At 220 grams (7.8 ounces), the Sigma 15mm f/1.4 is the lightest lens in Sigma’s f/1.4 DC Contemporary series and, per Sigma, an optimal choice for handheld video work and travel photography.

The dust- and splash-resistant lens features a dedicated aperture control ring, at least for the Sony E-mount and Fujifilm X-mount versions. The Canon RF-mount lens, on the other hand, has a control ring that can be customized to the user’s preference.

Top view of a black Sony Alpha 6700 mirrorless camera with a Sigma 15mm f/1.4 DC DN lens attached. The camera’s control dials, buttons, and on/off switch are clearly visible.

The new wide-angle lens, which offers a 22.5mm equivalent focal length on Sony and Fujifilm APS-C cameras and 24mm on Canon cameras, features a smooth, responsive stepping motor. Sigma promises fast, precise autofocus performance for both stills and video, even with fast-moving subjects. Concerning video, Sigma adds that the lens is designed to minimize focus breathing, promising smooth, natural-looking focus pulls during video recording.

Sigma says the 15mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary was developed not only to be smaller and lighter than the 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary released nine years ago, but also to deliver significantly better image quality. Sigma placed specific emphasis on improving edge-to-edge sharpness while also better suppressing sagittal coma flare, a common issue with fast, wide-angle lenses.

Top view of a black digital camera with dials, buttons, and a Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN lens attached. The camera is turned slightly to the right and the lens hood is mounted.

The new 15mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary lens features specialized glass elements to achieve its better image quality, including one FLD element, three SLD elements, and a trio of double-sided aspherical lenses. These work together to keep the lens smaller while also improving imaging performance.

“The lens delivers high optical performance even at its maximum aperture, allowing you to fully enjoy the distinctive rendering of F1.4. It excels in low-light conditions, such as dim indoor environments or nighttime street photography, while the nine-blade aperture produces beautiful circular bokeh that makes subjects stand out and adds a sense of depth, whether shooting stills or video,” Sigma promises.

Top view of a Canon EOS camera with a Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN lens attached, showing the mode dial, buttons, and lens details clearly against a white background.

The lens also promises to “largely eliminate” flare and ghosting, thanks in part to Sigma’s advanced optical simulation technology used during development.

With its fast aperture and wide-angle field of view, the new Sigma 15mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary should be a great option for a wide range of applications, including travel, landscape, and environmental portrait photography. The lens should also work well for gimbal- and handheld-based video work thanks to its compact, lightweight design.

Sample Photos

A cluster of small, bright red berries hangs from a leafy green bush, surrounded by dense foliage in a garden setting.
© Owashi Yosuke
A well-lit wooden pier extends into the water at night, leading toward a distant city skyline with illuminated modern buildings and a dark, clear sky above.
© Daisuke Fujimura
Weathered wooden planks with visible knots and grain patterns, arranged vertically. The wood has a dark, rustic appearance with streaks of light and shadow across the surface.
© Owashi Yosuke
A cityscape at dusk with illuminated buildings and roads by the waterfront. The harbor extends into calm water, with distant mountains and a darkening sky in the background.
© Daisuke Fujimura
Red and purple ivy leaves cover the upper part of a stone wall, with some green leaves intermixed. The lower section of the wall shows bare, twisting vines and exposed stone.
© Owashi Yosuke
A cityscape at dusk with numerous illuminated buildings, roads, and a visible train station in the foreground. The sky is darkening, and mountains are faintly visible on the horizon.
© Daisuke Fujimura
View between two tall office buildings with glass windows, looking out toward a cityscape in the distance under a partly cloudy sky. Trees with autumn colors are visible near the center of the image.
© Owashi Yosuke
A modern city plaza at night, decorated with Christmas lights. A large lit Christmas tree stands near a tall glass building, and people walk under illuminated reindeer sculptures and festive string lights.
© Daisuke Fujimura
A person walks down a modern, illuminated pedestrian overpass with multiple staircases and railings, above a busy urban street at night. Cars and city lights are visible in the background.
© Owashi Yosuke
A city skyline with tall modern buildings stands along a calm waterfront under a dramatic sky, with long, blurred clouds moving across at sunset or sunrise. The water reflects part of the skyline and boats are docked near the shore.
© Daisuke Fujimura
A single soap bubble floats in mid-air at sunset, with blurred steps and handrails in the foreground and a river, buildings, and an orange sky in the background.
© Owashi Yosuke
City skyline at sunset with tall buildings silhouetted against a dramatic sky, clouds streaked by long exposure, and sunlight reflecting off calm water in the foreground.
© Daisuke Fujimura
Aerial view of Yokohama, Japan at dusk, showing illuminated skyscrapers, a bay with bridges, a large Ferris wheel, and city lights reflecting on the water.
© Daisuke Fujimura
Golden pampas grass swaying in the foreground at sunset, with soft sunlight illuminating the feathery plumes and a blurred cityscape visible in the background.
© Owashi Yosuke
People gather on large, tiered wooden steps illuminated by colorful light projections at night, with a city skyline and tall buildings in the background.
© Daisuke Fujimura
A quiet road at dusk with bare trees silhouetted against a colorful sunset sky. Streetlights illuminate the roadside, and the sky transitions from blue to orange near the horizon.
© Owashi Yosuke
Aerial view of Yokohama at dusk, featuring illuminated city buildings, a colorful Ferris wheel, and a harbor with ships, all reflecting on the water under a blue evening sky.
© Daisuke Fujimura
Elevated highway overpasses lit by yellow and red streetlights at night, with a dark cloudy sky and tall buildings in the background. The scene appears wet, suggesting recent or ongoing rain.
© Owashi Yosuke
A snowy street curves past a yellow building labeled "A8" at night. Snow piles line the road, and tire and footprints are visible. A glowing streetlamp illuminates nearby houses, including a bright blue one. The sky is purple.
© Owashi Yosuke
Birch trees stand in snow at night, casting long shadows. In the background, houses with lit windows are visible, and the sky glows pinkish-purple. The scene is quiet and slightly surreal.
© Owashi Yosuke
Snow-covered pine trees reach towards a clear blue sky, creating a wintery scene with branches dusted in fresh snow and contrasting green needles.
© Owashi Yosuke
A yellow bulldozer sits on a snow-covered field, surrounded by leafless trees. In the background, there are buildings and a clear blue sky. Snow blankets the ground and scene.
© Owashi Yosuke
A snowy residential street at night, lined with trees and illuminated by streetlights. Tire tracks are visible in the snow, and a few houses and a parked car are seen on the right side under a partly cloudy sky.
© Owashi Yosuke

Pricing and Availability

The Sigma 15mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary lens will be available on March 12 for a suggested retail price of $579. The lens is available for Sony E-mount, Fujifilm X-Mount, and Canon RF-mount APS-C cameras.

Buy the Sigma 15mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary new on B&HBuy the Sigma 15mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary used on KEH.com

Image credits: Sigma. Real-world sample photos by Owashi Yosuke and Daisuke Fujimura, provided courtesy of Sigma.

,
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Sigma Lenses for Fujifilm X Mount Sigma Unveils First Fuji X Lenses: 16mm f/1.4, 30mm f/1.4, 56mm f/1.4
A Canon EOS camera with a zoom lens rests on top of a stack of photography books, one of which has "Annie Leibovitz" visible on the cover. The scene is set on a wooden surface. Four Sigma f/1.4 Primes Are Releasing on Canon RF Mount This Winter
Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary Sigma Brings Its 100-400mm f/5-6.3 Contemporary to Fujifilm X-Mount
New Sigma Lenses Sigma Adds Three New Lenses: 17mm f/4, 50mm f/2, and 23mm f/1.4
Discussion