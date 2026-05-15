Park Director is Sued for Approving Helicopter Landing for Daughter’s Prom Photo Shoot

A park district director faces a lawsuit after she authorized the landing of a helicopter in a public park for her daughter’s prom photo shoot.

On May 8, Quintina Brown, the executive director of the Markham Park District, arranged for her 17-year-old daughter Quamyra to arrive by helicopter at Rosener Park in Markham, Illinois, for a one-of-a-kind prom photo shoot.

Police body camera footage shows the helicopter landing in a field across from a basketball court at the public park. Children were reportedly playing nearby at the time. Although Quamyra was able to take photos with the helicopter, the planned flyover Brown had arranged as a backdrop for the prom pictures did not happen. Markham police intervened shortly after the helicopter landed and shut down the photo shoot.

The incident has sparked outrage in Markham, and city officials allege the helicopter made an unauthorized landing near homes and a playground, raising safety concerns. Officials say the only written approval for the helicopter landing was an April 13 letter signed by Brown authorizing the photo shoot for her daughter.

Brown says she doesn’t understand all of the fuss surrounding the prom photo stunt which cost $800.

“She was graduating, and this was going to be a memorable experience. I just wanted to be able to provide that for her,” Brown tells WGN-TV. “I did not think it was going to blow up as much as it did, sadly, but I’m glad she was happy, and she was able to do her photo shoot despite the unexpected turn of events that transpired and unfortunately went viral.”

Brown tells CBS News Chicago that she did not believe she needed to contact the city before arranging the prom photo shoot. When asked whether approving the helicopter landing in a public park for her own child was a conflict of interest, Brown says she did not view it that way.

Furthermore, the prom photo shoot has also raised questions about whether public funds were used to pay for the helicopter. According to court documents obtained by NBC 5 Chicago, the pilot says Brown hired his company for an $800 prom photo shoot and short helicopter tour. The contract reportedly listed the park district as the customer and payee. Brown has denied any misuse of taxpayer money, saying her personal credit card was used to pay for the helicopter.

Brown and the pilot were cited for disorderly conduct and unauthorized landing on public property. The city of Markham has also filed a lawsuit against the park district executive director. Brown faces a fine of just under $200, although the city’s legal team is reportedly considering whether additional fines could be sought. The case is expected to go before a judge later this week or next week.