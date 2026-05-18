AI-Generated ‘Photo’ Disqualified From Hasselblad Masters 2026

Hasselblad has disqualified a photographer accused of using generative artificial intelligence (AI) from Hasselblad Masters 2026.

Almost immediately after Hasselblad unveiled the 70 finalists for its Hasselblad Masters 2026 photography competition, with 10 finalists per seven categories, online commenters quickly identified a very questionable photo in the Street category.

When asked about the finalist that had all the typical markers of generative AI, Hasselblad told PetaPixel that it took the accusations very seriously and was immediately conducting further review.

“Pending the completion of the verification, we will not make any premature judgment on the compliance of individual entries. Should any violation be confirmed, the shortlisted qualification of the offending work will be revoked immediately,” Hasselblad told PetaPixel last month.

As promised, once the violation was confirmed, as expected, the offending was “revoked immediately.”

While Hasselblad has stopped short of releasing an official statement or comment on the disqualification, the company told PetaPixel today that the offending photographer has been removed from the contest and replaced with a new photographer. However, Hasselblad said it remains committed to the authenticity of photography.

At this stage of Hasselblad Masters 2026, all the photographers are officially anonymous, although some have remarked about the competition on social media.

As PetaPixel noted when the AI controversy kicked off late last month, the 70 finalists were selected via internal voting at Hasselblad, and not selected by the Hasselblad Masters 2026 Grand Jury. This is important to note again because one, the Grand Jury, which is full of talented, respected photographers, and two, the new finalist has just as much of a chance to win the category as the other nine remaining finalists. While it is true that the new finalist is technically the “11th place” entry selected by the internal voting process, the Grand Jury that makes the ultimate decision has not yet evaluated any of the entries.

Each category winner will earn a 5,000-euro cash prize, a Hasselblad photo kit valued at more than $10,000, and the prestigious title “Hasselblad Master.”

Alongside the Grand Jury’s judging process, the public also has a say. Users with registered Hasselblad accounts can vote for their favorite entries across all the categories now. Sign-up is free. Voting is open until June 1, and Hasselblad Masters 2026 winners will be announced on June 30.

Image credits: Hasselblad Masters 2026