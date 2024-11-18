Four Sigma f/1.4 Primes Are Releasing on Canon RF Mount This Winter

Sigma announced that four of its f/1.4 prime lenses for APS-C cameras — the 16mm f/1.4, 23mm f1.4, 30mm f/1.4, and 56mm f/1.4 — will all be available to purchase for Canon RF Mount between December 2024 and January 2025.

It’s been several months since Sigma first announced that it was permitted by Canon to release a set of lenses for RF-mount APS-C cameras. Last April, Sigma announced that it was developing RF-mount versions of the four primes along with the 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN and the 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN zooms — the former was released in June while the latter debuted in September. Now the entire set of promised lenses will be available on Canon RF mount by January.

“With the release of these new lenses, Sigma now offers a total of six APS-C format DC DN lenses for the Canon EOS R System,” Sigma says. “All six of these lenses are also available for several other mirrorless camera systems including Sony E-mount, L-Mount, and Fujifilm X Mount.”

These four primes are also available on Nikon Z mount and for Micro Four Thirds.

Sigma says that a control algorithm including AF drive and communication speed optimization has been developed specifically for Canon RF Mount interchangeable lenses. That means that in addition to providing high-speed autofocus performance on the Canon mirrorless mount, Sigma’s prime lenses also support Servo AF and in-camera lens corrections. It is also sealed against the weather thanks to a rubber gasket at the mounting point.

The 30mm f/1.4 DC DN | Contemporary and the 56mm f/1.4 DC DN | Contemporary are scheduled to become available first and will launch on December 5, 2024. The 30mm f/1.4 will retail for $369 while the 56mm f/1.4 will be priced at $529.

The next two will come on January 23, 2025. The 16mm f/1.4 DC DN | Contemporary will retail for $489 while the 23mm f/1.4 DC DN | Contemporary will retail for $599.

These launch prices are the same as how much they cost when they originally debuted for Sony E mount, for example, but they have since been discounted. Given enough time, that may happen for the Canon RF-mount versions, too.

Sigma will offer mount conversion services to change an existing version of these prime lenses to RF mount once they launch.

Image credits: Sigma