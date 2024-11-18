Four Sigma f/1.4 Primes Are Releasing on Canon RF Mount This Winter

Jaron Schneider

A Canon EOS camera with a zoom lens rests on top of a stack of photography books, one of which has "Annie Leibovitz" visible on the cover. The scene is set on a wooden surface.

Sigma announced that four of its f/1.4 prime lenses for APS-C cameras — the 16mm f/1.4, 23mm f1.4, 30mm f/1.4, and 56mm f/1.4 — will all be available to purchase for Canon RF Mount between December 2024 and January 2025.

It’s been several months since Sigma first announced that it was permitted by Canon to release a set of lenses for RF-mount APS-C cameras. Last April, Sigma announced that it was developing RF-mount versions of the four primes along with the 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN and the 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN zooms — the former was released in June while the latter debuted in September. Now the entire set of promised lenses will be available on Canon RF mount by January.

Two camera lenses are placed diagonally on a wooden chessboard surrounded by chess pieces. The board is partially visible, showing light and dark squares with a focus on the lenses. The background is softly lit, creating a warm atmosphere.

“With the release of these new lenses, Sigma now offers a total of six APS-C format DC DN lenses for the Canon EOS R System,” Sigma says. “All six of these lenses are also available for several other mirrorless camera systems including Sony E-mount, L-Mount, and Fujifilm X Mount.”

These four primes are also available on Nikon Z mount and for Micro Four Thirds.

Sigma says that a control algorithm including AF drive and communication speed optimization has been developed specifically for Canon RF Mount interchangeable lenses. That means that in addition to providing high-speed autofocus performance on the Canon mirrorless mount, Sigma’s prime lenses also support Servo AF and in-camera lens corrections. It is also sealed against the weather thanks to a rubber gasket at the mounting point.

Close-up of a Sigma 30mm f/1.4 DC DN lens, showcasing its black body, ribbed focus ring, and clear markings. The lens is positioned against a plain white background.

The 30mm f/1.4 DC DN | Contemporary and the 56mm f/1.4 DC DN | Contemporary are scheduled to become available first and will launch on December 5, 2024. The 30mm f/1.4 will retail for $369 while the 56mm f/1.4 will be priced at $529.

A close-up of a camera lens, specifically the Sigma 56mm f/1.4 DC DN. The lens has a black finish with ribbed texture for grip and visible branding. The glass elements are clear, showcasing the inner components.

The next two will come on January 23, 2025. The 16mm f/1.4 DC DN | Contemporary will retail for $489 while the 23mm f/1.4 DC DN | Contemporary will retail for $599.

A black Sigma camera lens with a wide aperture is shown at an angle, featuring the text "16mm 1:1.4 DC DN ø67" on its side. The lens has a ribbed focus ring and a sleek, modern design.

Image of a Sigma 23mm F1.4 DC DN lens, featuring a sleek black design. The side view displays the brand logo, focal length, and aperture information. The lens has a textured focus ring and a metal mount at the back.

These launch prices are the same as how much they cost when they originally debuted for Sony E mount, for example, but they have since been discounted. Given enough time, that may happen for the Canon RF-mount versions, too.

Sigma will offer mount conversion services to change an existing version of these prime lenses to RF mount once they launch.

Image credits: Sigma

