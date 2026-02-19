The World’s Biggest Photo Show and Galaxy Unpacked Are Both Next Week | The PetaPixel Podcast

Next week starts a string of important product launch windows. First up is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, followed nearly immediately after by the CP+ show in Japan. But it doesn’t end there, because the following week is Mobile World Congress. It’s a busy time!

There are two periods every year that see the most condensed product launches: February and September. This year, February got even more compacted since Samsung delayed its Unpacked event by a month so it basically overlaps with the most important international photo show of the year, CP+ in Japan. Mobile World Congress (MWC) is another big one and that’s where most Chinese smartphone manufactures choose to launch their smartphones, which historically have significantly more enhanced image-capture capabilities than those in the West.

For the next few weeks, expect new smartphones, new lenses, and maybe even new cameras. It’s an exciting time, and the PetaPixel Podcast Team has thoughts.

