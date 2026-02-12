Ektachrome Slide Film Is Now Distributed Directly by Kodak

Kodak has announced that it has taken over direct distribution of Ektachrome slide film, which joins Kodacolor, Kodak Gold, Ultramax 400, Tri-X 400, and Ektar.

“Today, we’re proud to announce that KODAK EKTACHROME E100 Film joins our growing portfolio of films that are manufactured by Eastman Kodak Company and now sold directly to distributors by Eastman Kodak Company. It’s available in both 135 and 120 format rolls,” Kodak says in a post on Instagram.

“The full line of newly-released Eastman Kodak Company films, including Kodacolor 100 & 200, Kodak Gold 200, Kodak Ultramax 400, Kodak Tri-X 400, and Kodak Ektar 100, can be found at your favorite online and in-store photo retailers in the U.S. and Canada.”

Ektachrome E100 color reversal film is the lone slide film, or positive film, in Kodak’s modern collection and is beloved for its excellent sharpness, color rendition, and fine grain structure. It is categorized by Eastman Kodak as one of its three “professional” film stocks next to Ektar and Tri-X.

Previously and for more than a decade, all Kodak-branded films were sold, marketed, and distributed by Kodak Alaris. Kodak Alaris was even responsible for the launch of the reformulated Ektachrome in 2018. There is no reason to believe Eastman Kodak’s Ektachrome is any different than the reformulated version, as none of the films it has taken over direct distribution for have any formula changes thus far.

To help differentiate from previous Kodak Alaris distributed films, Eastman Kodak distributed rolls of film feature updated branding.

Kodak has been able to lower the cost to consumers for all of its direct distribution rights films, and that will include Ektachrome. Any remaining on-the-shelf 35mm rolls of Kodak Ektachrome sell for around $24, while the new Eastman Kodak Ektachrome will be available for as low as $22. This follows a pattern of price reductions from Eastman Kodak: a five-pack of Kodak Professional Gold 200 currently costs $42.95, for example, while the same pack of Kodak Eastman Gold 200 costs $39.95. It’s not a huge discount, but given the high cost of film in 2026, any price reduction is welcome.

With Ektachrome’s addition to its direct distribution collection, Portra is now the only film that has not made the switch.

The new Eastman Kodak Ektachrome is already making its way onto store shelves (it is currently available from B&H) and should fully propagate throughout local distributors in the U.S. and Canada in short order.

Image credits: Eastman Kodak