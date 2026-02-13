Insta360’s CEO Teases a DJI Osmo Pocket Competitor Called the Luna

Insta360’s CEO Liu Jingkang has teased what is clearly a DJI Osmo Pocket Competitor called the Luna. From just a few images shared on Chinese social media, the handheld camera sports a similar design to DJI’s nearly ubiquitous Osmo Pocket 3, except it is equipped with two cameras, not just one.

Jingkang’s social media posts are basically soft launch announcements as they go beyond what is typically considered a “teaser.” They include not only images of the handheld camera — which has been shown in both white and black color options — but also the name: Luna. Jingkang posted a giveaway on his Weibo account as well, asking for fans to retweet one of his posts for a chance to win one of three “Inspire Luna gimbal camera beta versions” before February 27.

The timing has led some to believe that Insta360 will announce the product officially on February 28. The only “official” launch window provided by Insta360 comes courtesy of Jinkang’s posts on Weibo, which only state that the Luna will come “in the first half of this year.”

👉Well, @Insta360 has taken a step forward with its new camera. Commendable. Hopefully, @DJIGlobal has refined the Pocket 4 series, and we won't be ashamed of it.)#insta360luna #djipocket4 pic.twitter.com/KaRJbITNi3 — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) February 11, 2026

The images of the Luna look very similar to what was previously reported by other outlets as leaked images of a supposed DJI Osmo Pocket 4, which means it is likely that what was previously thought to be a DJI product was actually Insta360’s competitor option. This tracks, as PetaPixel has not been made aware of any Osmo Pocket 4 details as of yet.

The Luna’s design borrows a lot from DJI’s Osmo Pocket 3. The body is an elongated rectangle with what appears to be a rotating LCD that faces the user, which can be oriented in either landscape or portrait modes to facilitate recording for standard monitors and televisions or for short-form social media content. Above the LCD is what Jingkang describes as a gimbal, above which is the dual camera head. It is not clear what each of these cameras will be used for, but many speculate that one is a wide-angle lens while the other is a telephoto.

Jingkang appears emboldened by DJI’s struggles in the West, specifically with the company’s issues with the United States government. The Insta360 CEO has teased both a standalone digital camera as well as this Osmo Pocket competitor and has also said he plans to push Insta360 to release even more new products this year, likely in an attempt to take DJI on more directly. The two Chinese brands have been swirling toward a more public clash since mid-2025.

Image credits: Liu Jingkang/Insta360