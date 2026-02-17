Samsung Teases a New Unified, AI-Powered Galaxy Camera Experience

Samsung has teased a new Galaxy smartphone camera experience ahead of its next Galaxy Unpacked event next week. The new experiences look poised to heavily leverage the Galaxy AI technology, which has become an increasingly important part of the Samsung Galaxy series in recent years, including in last year’s Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

Last week, Samsung announced its next Galaxy Unpacked event, and the initial teasers and info appear to almost exclusively focus on Galaxy AI. AI-based tools were already a significant part of the Samsung Galaxy S25-series experience, including on the Galaxy S25 Ultra handheld PetaPixel reviewed.

On that device, users can take advantage of different AI tools to turn doodles into images, remove distractions from photos, add all-new objects to photos, and much more. For photographers, there are some handy features, like a “Best Face” that combines multiple group or portrait shots to make everyone look their best — no more blinks ruining shots. There is also an AI-assisted Generative Edit tool, which was significantly improved in last year’s model.

For this year’s Galaxy devices, Samsung promises that users will be able to access all of Galaxy AI’s photo and image features in a fully unified photo and video experience — no more jumping between different apps.

Users will be able to turn a photo from day to night in seconds, restore missing parts of objects in images, capture better low-light photos, seamlessly merge multiple shots into an AI-powered panorama, and more.

“Tasks that once required professional skills and hours of editing will now be completed in minutes directly from the latest Galaxy smartphone,” Samsung says.

This new info aligns with what Samsung teased last week, when it said that its upcoming Unpacked event will feature the company’s newest Galaxy innovations and start “a new phase in the era of AI as intelligence becomes truly personal and adaptive.”

As for what might be changing with Galaxy’s actual camera hardware, Samsung is keeping its cards very close to the vest. However, the company says that the new Galaxy camera experience, which will be fully unveiled next week, is “built on the brightest Galaxy camera system to date.”

Ideally, there will be meaningful hardware improvements to go along with the upgraded AI-based software enhancements. While there are plenty of compelling ways for AI to enhance the mobile photo and video experience, there is no substitute for better image sensors and lenses.

One of the biggest knocks PetaPixel made against the Galaxy S25 Ultra last year was that most of the improvements felt minor, especially for photographers. Hopefully Samsung’s newest devices will mix things up beyond new Galaxy AI features and more AI tools inside the camera app.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event starts on February 25 at 1 PM EST (10 AM PST). PetaPixel will have all the news as soon as it’s available.

Image credits: Samsung