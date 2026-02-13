Tokyo’s CP+ Camera & Photo Imaging Show Starts February 26 and Will Be Biggest Ever

The CP+ Camera and Photo Imaging Show is both the largest photography event in Japan and, with the collapse of Photokina in 2020, is also the most important show internationally. It kicks off on February 26 at the Pacifico Yokohama event center just outside of Tokyo.

The International Camera and Photo Imaging Show in Yokohama, Japan — better known as CP+ — is organized by the Camera and Imaging Products Association (CIPA) and has grown substantially over the last four years as it has taken up the mantle left behind by Photokina. The event organizers have done a fantastic job adjusting the show from what was mostly an industry-focused show to one that has become extremely popular with the general public. When the event concluded last year, it was clear that while it is still significantly smaller in scale than Photokina was even at the tail-end of its run, CP+ had successfully become just as important.

Two years ago, CP+ was a hum of activity. Last year, it was downright packed as it grew to the biggest, largest scale show it had ever hosted.

This year, the show’s organizers say CP+ is set to grow again.

“CP+ 2025 attracted approximately 56,000 visitors to the on-site event and approximately 420,000 viewers online. As of December 10, CP+ 2026 is expected to host 148 exhibiting companies and organizations, the highest number to date, including a record 43 new vendors and 38 global brands. The show goes beyond cameras and photo accessories, expanding into video, editing tools, drones, and everything that supports shooting, viewing, and connecting,” the CP+ Management Office said in December.

Those expectations have been reached.

“This year’s edition marks a record high in both the number of exhibitors and the overall exhibition scale,” the organizers tell PetaPixel this morning. “This year, a record 149 companies and organizations will be exhibiting (as of February 12), bringing together the latest technologies and services at the forefront of the industry. One of the major highlights is the unprecedented gathering of world-class photographers and video creators at the CP+ venue. In addition, the Zine sales event — whose popularity continues to grow, particularly among younger audiences — will be expanded to 1.5 times the size of last year’s edition.”

The Zines Fair is a section of the show dedicated to books and magazines and is meant be a place where creators and readers can meet and connect. It joins an expanded program of speaking events hosted by photographers and video creators, 23 events including photography and videography workshops, and of course the photography exhibition which includes the the ZOOMS Photo Exhibition, Cat Photo Exhibition, Photo Koshien Exhibition, and Student Club Exhibition.

PetaPixel, as a global partner of CP+, will be on-site at the show this year and will be highlighting the event on its Instagram. A full list of events, exhibitors, and additional information on the show can be found on the CP+ website.

Image credits: CP+ Camera and Photo Imaging Show