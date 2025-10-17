CRDBAG’s New Flexible Grid Divide Bends the Rules of Camera Storage

Swedish company CRDBAG, best known for its camera storage solutions and accessories, has launched the Grid Divide (stylized “GRID DIVIDE”) ecosystem, which CRDBAG calls “the ultimate modular storage for hard cases.” The new Grid Divide series is an internal divider system that enables photographers and filmmakers to better store, organize, and carry their precious camera gear.

Compared to traditional protective divider systems, which typically work exclusively with straight lines, users can customize dividers to include U-shapes, S-shapes, and functional angled layouts. It’s possible to create custom compartments inside hard cases for just about anything, including lenses, to maximize space and maintain complete protection.

The Grid Divide system features specialized hook and loop connectors and flexible EVA foam walls, promising “unmatched organizational versatility,” per CRDBAG. It’s also possible to build multiple layers of storage inside a case using the new system, ensuring that photographers and videographers don’t waste any space. More gear means fewer cases and a much better workflow.

“Grid Divide is the evolution of gear organization. It allows our users to design fluid, non-cubic storage that adapts to their exact needs,” says Rasmus Ahrberg, co-founder and Head of Design at CRDBAG. “We engineered it for seamless integration with the existing CRDBAG ecosystem, ensuring the universal kit and expansion packs serve as a budget-friendly alternative to traditional divider systems on the market.”

The new Grid Divide walls work with CRDBAG’s complete line of patches, allowing users to easily (and temporarily) label each compartment to find what they need when they need it. There is as much focus on efficiency as on customization.

The CRDBAG Grid Divide system comes in three different kits. The Grid Divide Carry-On Universal Kit includes one bottom panel, three inner walls that are each 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) long, and eight patent-pending hook and loop connectors. This kit is $109.90.

Two expansion kits add extra divider walls, including one with longer 52-centimeter (20.4-inch) walls. These are about $35 and $50 each. Complete details of what’s included in each kit and purchasing options are available on CRDBAG’s website. CRDBAG says the Grid Divide system will begin shipping in December.

