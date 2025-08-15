A First-of-its-Kind Modular Filter Bag for Filmmakers

Photography accessory-focused brands, Prism Lens FX and CRDBAG, have teamed up to launch a modular filter Go-Bag aimed at working cinematographers and content creators alike.

Announced today, the new Prism Lens FX Go-Bag Series merges Prism’s creative-first filter approach with CRDBAG’s reputation for high-performance organizational systems. The result is a two-tiered filter-carrying solution designed specifically for field use, with a focus on rapid accessibility and streamlined storage, two key pain points for professionals on set.

Designed with input from both brands’ experiences in cinematography and gear organization, the Go-Bag aims to offer a more streamlined way for filmmakers to carry and access filters and accessories on set. The launch represents a practical response to a common industry challenge: how to keep essential gear within reach without sacrificing portability or protection.

A Function-First Design for Filmmakers

The Go-Bag system comes in two variants: The Regular, a 5-Slot version catering to standard-sized filters and smaller accessories, and the Large, a 3-Slot edition aimed at larger 150mm handheld filters, a niche yet growing category. Both versions are purpose-built with internal adjustability, multiple mounting options, and feature compatibility with CRDBAG’s modular add-ons, including PALS/MOLLE webbing and a cross-body sling strap.

Where traditional hard filter cases often sacrifice accessibility for protection, the Go-Bag’s accordion-style opening and frictionless zippers promise faster, single-handed operation, potentially a game changer for solo operators or fast-paced crews. Each bag also includes Velcro-compatible labeling zones, intended to work with a new series of filter patch kits developed for the launch.

Beyond Bags: Labeling Meets Modularity

In addition to the carry solutions themselves, the collaboration introduces two exclusive patch kits aimed at making filter identification more intuitive on set. The Filter Patch Kit allows labeling by filter type, while the Icon & Info Kit provides minimalist visual markers, aligning with CRDBAG’s larger system of modular visual organization.

The emphasis on modularity speaks to the evolving needs of today’s camera departments, where versatility and efficiency are prized just as highly as the gear itself. By enabling users to quickly identify, access, and reconfigure their setups on the fly, both companies seem to be responding directly to the realities of fast-paced production environments.

Meeting the Moment

This launch comes at a time when hybrid creators, straddling the line between cinematic production and agile run-and-gun content, are looking for compact, adaptable systems. For some, the Go-Bag’s portability may offer an appealing alternative to traditional Pelican cases or bulky pouches, especially in travel or documentary scenarios where gear must be kept close.

Whether this product finds a home among large film crews or smaller indie shooters remains to be seen. However, its price point, $90 for the 5-slot and $100 for the larger 3-slot model, places it within reach of working professionals while positioning it slightly above casual consumer territory. The added cost of the patch kits ($55 and $60, respectively) may appeal most to those already invested in CRDBAG’s ecosystem.

A Collaboration That Makes Sense

The partnership itself emerged organically, according to the companies, from a simple social media message that blossomed into a shared design vision. In an industry where brand collaborations are often driven by marketing, the emphasis here appears to be on utility and problem-solving, a reflection, perhaps, of the creators behind the products.

As Prism Lens FX co-founder Jakob Owens and CRDBAG’s Tom Taugher noted in the announcement, the Go-Bag was built to be “the product we always wished we had on set.” For those who’ve experienced the frustration of digging for filters mid-shot, the appeal is easy to understand.

Whether the Go-Bag becomes an essential tool or a niche accessory will depend on how it performs in real-world conditions. But at the very least, this collaboration highlights a growing awareness in the filmmaking gear space: when it comes to creativity under pressure, speed and simplicity matter.

Pricing and Availability

Preorders for the Go-Bag’s $90 5-slot and $100 larger 3-slot model series and exclusive patch kits open today, August 15, exclusively via Prism Lens FX’s website. Shipments are expected to begin in four to six weeks.

Image credits: Prism Lens FX and CRDBAG