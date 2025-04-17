Pelican Re-Set Is a Hard Case Gear Padding System with ‘Endless Configurations’

Jaron Schneider

A black hard-shell protective case with an open lid, revealing a grid of cylindrical compartments inside. The lid has egg crate foam padding for cushioning contents.

Pelican announced a new interior padding system for its Long Case hard cases that uses a grid and foam pegs to allow users to reconfigure the interior to pad any number of pieces of gear.

The Re-Set system relies on the padded top interior of a Pelican Long Case but replaces the cut foam or standard dividers of the storage area with a matrix of high-density foam pegs. The company says that this infinitely configurable storage system adapts to gear, ensuring a perfect fit for any outing. The pegs can be pushed and pulled quickly to change the configuration even when on the road.

The grid matrix, which is made of plastic, floats around midway up the Long Case interior thanks to the larger “standoffs” which allow the grid to physically stand off from the base of the case. That is also what allows enough space so that the standard pegs can slide up and down.

The pegs then can be pushed down to where they make contact with the base of the case or pulled up to the height of just below the lip, allowing for gear to safely nestle in the areas between the raised and lowered pegs.

The company says that what makes its system unique is the security and adaptability, thanks to Re-Set’s high-density foam pegs that allow for a high level of protection while at the same time allowing users to adjust the cavity of the case so that it securely holds whatever needs protecting.

A hard-shell black protective carrying case with egg crate foam in the open lid and customizable foam inserts in the base, designed for securely transporting equipment.

Pelican says that the system is engineered with high-density foam to withstand repeated adjustments and heavy use and is designed to deliver a precise fit, preventing shifting or damage during transport, “even in extreme conditions.” The pegs can be reset hundreds of times and in the event they do start to wear out, the company says a user can rotate the peg 45 degrees and they would be good to use for hundreds of future resets.

Pelican offers the Re-Set resettable interior solution in three configurations: the 1700RD, 1720RK, and 1750RK sets, which are designed to fit varying-sized cases, and cost $169.95, $199.95, and $229.95, respectively.

