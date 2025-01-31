CRDBAG’s Bricks Are Large Organizational Pouches With Velcro Labels

CRDBAG announced the Brick Series, a new line of zippered pouches that come in two sizes and are compatible with the CRDTAB labeling system and Velcro patches.

The Brick Series is meant to work inside of CRDBAG’s ecosystem and is available in “full brick” and “half brick” sizes. With size zipper access and a thin profile, the small pouches keep photography gear organized inside of larger cases.

The Bricks are simple, transparent pouches made for holding photographic accessories, but the addition of the labeling system is what makes them stand out. CRDBAG has leaned heavily into its interchangeable Velcro patches and specially fit labels (the CRDTABs) to make its storage systems more useful over the long term and with multiple team members. Photographers aren’t typically in the field shooting every day, so forgetting exactly which bag a certain cable, microphone, cap, or filter is in can be a frustrating experience on-site.

The labeling system means photographers and filmmakers will know what pouch to grab at a glance rather than the alternative which is rifling through zippered bags until the right accessory finally makes itself known.

Even so, the bags are transparent mesh on both sides which makes it easy to see the contents of them quickly. The aforementioned side zipper provides a large opening for easy access and while they are meant to work with CRDBAG products, their size and profile make them fit nicely with basically any case photographers use, such as hard-sided Pelican cases or even standard carry-on luggage.

CRDBAG says that these pouches are meant to be affordable so photographers can fully organize their equipment without breaking the bank. For current CRDBAG users, the Brick Series is meant to compliment CRDPOUCH and the Fused Mini — both are smaller storage solutions that can live in the lid of bags and cases while the Bricks sit in the main compartment. All three bag series feature support for the Velcro labels.

“With the Brick Series, we wanted to create a solution that maintains the durability and functionality CRDBAG is known for while offering a simpler and more affordable entry point into our ecosystem. At the same time, it serves as a great complement to our existing lines of pouches” Rasmus Ahrberg, cofounder and Head of Design at CRDBAG, says.

The CRDBAG Full Brick retails for $24.90 while the Half Brick costs $19.90.

Image credits: CRDBAG