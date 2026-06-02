Sony World Photography Awards Makes Changes for its 20th Annual Photo Contest

Jeremy Gray
A collage of three photos: a person in a metallic suit stands on a volcanic landscape; a woman with braids holds her belly and looks up; a person in water holds a bunch of colorful inflatable fish balloons.
Winning photos from the Sony World Photography Awards 2026

Less than two months after the Sony World Photography Awards announced the overall winners of its 2026 competition, the 20th anniversary 2027 edition of the Sony World Photography Awards has launched. There are some big changes to one of the world’s largest and most prestigious photo contests.

“Now in our 20th year, the Awards represent two decades of celebrating photographers worldwide, and we’re as committed as ever to continuing that legacy. As always, the competition remains completely free to enter and is open to all photographers shooting on any device and at all stages of their careers,” the World Photography Organization explains.

“To mark the occasion, this year brings some meaningful changes. After 20 years, we’ve refreshed our competition names to better reflect what they’re about.”

The Open competition, where any photographer could previously enter a single image in various categories, is now the “Single Image” competition. Meanwhile, what used to be called the Professional competition is now called “Series.” In the Professional competition, which again, any photographer could enter, competitors entered a series of five to 10 photos.

Although either the Open or Professional competitions in the Sony World Photography Awards were open to all, photographers could previously enter only one or the other. That restriction has been lifted, and photographers can participate in both Single Image and Series competitions. However, the submitted images must be different. Photographers can enter the same photo across both competitions.

The Sony World Photography Awards 2027 will also feature two brand-new categories. In Single Image, the new Animal Portraits category is a dedicated space for photographers to submit their best portraits of animals, domestic and wild alike.

“This category celebrates the beauty, personality, and spirit of animals through portraiture,” the Sony World Photography Awards explains.

This differs from the existing Natural World and Wildlife category, which does not require animals to be included.

In the newly named Series competition, there is a new Histories category. This category is for photography projects that engage directly with the past, including through creative and mixed media work, similar to photographer Citlali Fabián’s excellent series, Bilha, Stories of my Sisters, which took the top prize in the Sony World Photography Awards 2026.

The Student and Youth competitions return in the 2027 edition of the Sony World Photography Awards.

Top prizes for the 20th anniversary Sony World Photography Awards include up to $25,000 in cash, global exhibitions, a solo display at the Sony World Photography Awards’ annual London exhibition, top-end Sony digital imaging equipment, and more.

The Sony World Photography Awards 2027 are now open for entry, with the first entry deadline for the Student competition on November 27. Further deadlines are January 5, 2027, and January 12, 2027. Complete rules and regulations are detailed on the competition’s website. The Sony World Photography Awards are entirely free to enter, open to all photographers, and photographers do not need to use Sony-branded equipment to participate.

Image credits: Sony World Photography Awards

, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.

Love PetaPixel? Go Premium.

PetaPixel is the world’s largest independent photography publication and we’re only able to continue our work with your help. Become a PetaPixel Member now and support our mission to bring you regular, high-quality reviews, features, news, and more.

  • Remove banner ads
  • Gain access to full-resolution RAW and JPEG Sample Galleries
  • Get 5% off orders from KEH.com
  • Get a $15 coupon to spend at Moment
  • Get 10% off lighting equipment from FJ Westcott
  • Get 10% off film development, scanning, and printing from Blue Moon Camera and Machine

Related Articles
A split image: left side shows penguins swimming underwater near snowy mountains; right side shows two dragonflies perched atop plant stems against a green background. 21 Incredible Images to Inspire Photographers to Enter Sony World Photography Awards 2026
Sony Future Filmmaker Awards logo with bold black geometric shapes and text on a pink to purple gradient background. Sony Future Filmmaker Awards Showcase Up-and-Coming Talent
2023 Sony World Photography Awards The Winning Photos of the 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
A collage of three photos: a person in a metallic suit stands on a volcanic landscape; a woman with braids holds her belly and looks up; a person in water holds a bunch of colorful inflatable fish balloons. The Exceptional Winners of the Sony World Photography Awards 2026
Discussion