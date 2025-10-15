$199 YoloCam S3 Is an AI-Powered 4K Webcam That Makes Big Promises

YoloLiv has announced YoloCam S3, an AI-powered 4K webcam that is designed for professional content creators.

Unlike the YoloCam S7, which features a Micro Four Thirds image sensor, the new YoloCam S3 features a Type 1/1.3 CMOS sensor, similar to the sensor size in many high-end smartphones. Although this sensor is considerably smaller than the one in the S7, the S3 is designed specifically as a webcam, rather than a standalone camera like the S7. YoloLiv says that the YoloCam S3 has one of the largest image sensors of any dedicated webcam on the market. The sensor is paired with a 24mm equivalent f/1.85 lens.

YoloLiv makes some fairly ambitious claims about the image quality and performance, including that the YoloCam S3 delivers “DSLR-like detail and clarity” and autofocus speed that “rivals some Sony [cameras].”

The YoloCam S3 can stream 4K video at up to 30p and Full HD video at 60p. It includes phase-detect autofocus, face detection, manual controls, image parameter fine-tuning, and even supports HDR. YoloLiv notes that the webcam’s image adjustment tools include tweaks to contrast, sharpness, saturation, exposure, white balance, and autofocus. The camera also utilizes AI to automatically select exposure, white balance, and perform noise reduction.

When using the accompanying Picasso Resolve app, which claims to be similar to DaVinci Resolve, YoloCam S3 users can fine-tune the camera’s color rendering and perform color grading. This app is currently only available for Windows, although YoloLiv says a macOS version is coming soon.

As a webcam, the YoloCam S3 must be easy to set up and use. The webcam has a magnetic mount that can be set up just about anywhere on a user’s desk. The magnetic mount lets users rotate the camera from portrait to landscape orientation. It also includes a 1/4″-20 thread so users can mount it on the tripod or arm of their choice.

Further, YoloLiv promises that the device is entirely plug-and-play. The YoloCam S3 works with Zoom, Teams, TikTok Studio, Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, and any platform that supports RTMP.

The YoloLiv YoloCam S3 is available now for $199 from YoloLiv and will be on Amazon and B&H soon.

Image credits: YoloLiv